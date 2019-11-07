International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-China says have agreed with US to cancel tariffs in different phases

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 14:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 13:42 IST
UPDATE 1-China says have agreed with US to cancel tariffs in different phases
Image Credit: Picserver

China and the United States have agreed in the past two weeks to cancel tariffs imposed during their months-long trade war in different phases, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.

China and the United States must simultaneously cancel some tariffs on each other's goods for both sides to reach a "phase one" trade deal, said Gao Feng, a spokesman at the commerce ministry. The tariff cancellation is an important condition for there to be any agreement, he said at a regular press briefing.

The proportion of tariffs canceled must be the same, and how many tariffs should be canceled can be negotiated, Gao told reporters. "The trade war started with tariffs, and should end with the cancellation of tariffs," Gao told reporters.

He did not give a timeline. A source previously told Reuters that Chinese negotiators wanted the United States to drop 15% tariffs on about $125 billion worth of Chinese goods that went into effect on Sept. 1.

They are also seeking relief from earlier 25% tariffs on about $250 billion of imports from machinery and semiconductors to furniture. A person familiar with China's negotiating position said it was pressing Washington to "remove all tariffs as soon as possible".

A deal may be signed this month by U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a yet-to-be-determined location. Dozens of venues have been suggested for a meeting, which had originally been scheduled to take place on the sidelines of a now-canceled mid-November summit of Asia-Pacific leaders in Chile, a senior official of the Trump administration told Reuters on Wednesday.

One possible location was London, where the two leaders could meet after a NATO summit that Trump is due to attend from Dec. 3-4, the official said. Gao declined to say when and where such a meeting could be.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling hovers near one-week low vs dollar ahead of BoE

Britains pound hovered near a one-week low versus the dollar on Thursday as the market temporarily shifted its focus from next months parliamentary election to a Bank of England policy meeting. With a snap election due on Dec. 12 and a new ...

UPDATE 3-Lufthansa to cut more costs, as cabin crew start strike

German airline Lufthansa announced plans on Thursday to cut costs at its Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Lufthansa Cargo businesses to revive profits but faces a fresh challenge to its efforts with a cabin crew strike this week. Lu...

Complex above Bhikaji Cama Place metro station conceptualised in 2012: DMRC to NGT

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC told the National Green Tribunal Thursday that construction of a commercial complex above Bhikaji Cama Place station was conceptualised in 2012 and it is not an afterthought as alleged by a plea challenging...

UPDATE 1-Swedish publisher detained in China to publish poems smuggled out of jail

A dissident bookseller who has been detained in China off and on since 2015 is to release a collection of his poems that have been smuggled out of jail, a Swedish publishing house said on Wednesday.Chinese-born Gui Minhai, a Swedish citizen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019