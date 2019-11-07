International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Britain's Sainsbury's fears consumer hangover after Christmas splurge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 16:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 15:45 IST
UPDATE 2-Britain's Sainsbury's fears consumer hangover after Christmas splurge
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

British supermarket group Sainsbury's expects to trade well in the run-up to Christmas but fears a consumer hangover in the new year if Brexit is unresolved, its boss said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called a snap Dec. 12 election in a bid to break the Brexit deadlock. Britain is currently due to leave the European Union on Jan. 31, though that could change depending on the result of the election. "All our experience will say that people will celebrate Christmas, they always do. We would expect that we'll do well over Christmas," Sainsbury's CEO Mike Coupe told reporters.

"But depending on the outcome of the election and how quickly we get the whole Brexit situation resolved, there may well be a hangover into the new calendar year," he said. Sainsbury's reported a 15% fall in first-half profit, blaming the combined impact of the phasing of cost savings, higher marketing costs and tough weather comparatives with last year which impacted sales.

The 150-year old group did, however, forecast that second-half profits would benefit from the annualization of last year's staff wage increase and normalization of marketing costs and weather comparatives. It said it was on track to make analysts' profit consensus for the full 2019-20 year of 584 million pounds ($751.2 million) down from 601 million pounds in 2018-19.

The first half profit fall comes as Sainsbury's tries to rebuild confidence in its strategy following a botched attempt to take over rival Asda. Britain's competition regulator blocked the agreed 7.3 billion pound ($9.4 billion) deal in April and Sainsbury's shares have fallen 34% over the last year. In September, Coupe put cost-cutting and paying off debt at the heart of a new plan designed to show Sainsbury's can prosper on its own.

The group made an underlying pretax profit of 238 million pounds in the 28 weeks to Sept. 21 - ahead of analysts' average forecast of 232 million pounds but down from 279 million pounds made in the same period last year. Group sales fell 0.2% to 16.86 billion pounds, with like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, down 1.0%. Sainsbury's reported a statutory pretax profit of just 9 million pounds for the first half. That reflected 229 million pounds of one-off costs, the bulk of which follows a review of its store estate.

Shares in the group were up 0.3% at 0957 GMT. Coupe said he was hopeful Sainsbury's shares would be re-rated once Brexit is resolved and consumer confidence improves. ($1 = 0.7774 pounds)

Also Read: Sainsbury's profit falls 15% after failure of Asda deal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Four protesters killed by gunfire from security forces in Baghdad - police, medics

At least four protesters were killed and more than 35 others wounded in central Baghdad on Thursday after security forces used live gunfire to disperse anti-government demonstrations, police and hospital sources said.The clashes took place ...

Mercedes-Benz rolls out V-Class Elite at Rs 1.10 cr

Eyeing a larger share in the premium luxury segment, German carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday rolled out its new multi-purpose vehicle V-Class Elite. The V-Class Elite, an upgraded version of V-Class Expression and V-Class Exclusive would ...

Son of Dalian Wanda's chairman listed as debtor by Chinese court-news website

A court in China has publicly named the only son of Wang Jianlin, the chairman of private conglomerate Dalian Wanda and one of the countrys richest men, as a debtor owing at least 150 million yuan 21.5 million, a news website reported. Chin...

SA must promote and encourage entrepreneurial culture: President

As South Africas efforts to attract R1.2 trillion in investment over five years gain momentum, President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasized the importance of South Africans embracing a culture of entrepreneurship.During his closing speech at th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019