UK lowers security level for its ships in Strait of Hormuz

  • Reuters
  • London
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 18:01 IST
  • Created: 07-11-2019 17:51 IST
Britain lowered its security risk level for UK-flagged ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, more than a month after one of its tankers was finally released from detention by Iran. The Stena Impero was seized in July by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in the Strait, a major oil shipping route, for alleged marine violations two weeks after Britain detained an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar. The Iranian ship was released in August.

"The UK flagged ships will soon be able to transit the Strait of Hormuz without close Royal Naval accompaniment, following a decrease in the specific risk of detention of these vessels," a government spokeswoman said.

