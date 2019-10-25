International Development News
EU keeps Britain guessing on length of Brexit lifeline

EU keeps Britain guessing on length of Brexit lifeline
EU members delayed a decision on Friday on how long to postpone next week's Brexit deadline, giving British Prime Minister Boris Johnson space to push for an early general election. Senior diplomats told AFP they would reconvene on Monday or Tuesday next week, thus perhaps fewer than 72 hours before Britain is set to break away from the bloc.

Johnson is struggling to call an election he hopes will give him a majority to pass the divorce deal he struck with EU leaders last week. But the British opposition wants to know whether Europe will agree to delay departure before agreeing to a snap poll -- and October 31 remains the official deadline.

After what EU negotiator Michel Barnier said were "excellent discussions", European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said work among member states "will continue in coming days". Two diplomats told AFP the ambassadors set an informal deadline of late Monday or early Tuesday to decide -- just two days before the current Brexit deadline.

Senior European diplomats who attended the meeting confirmed the 27 non-British members had agreed in principle that some kind of delay is in order. They also agreed that their capitals could decide on its length by written procedure, rather than by holding a leaders' crisis summit in Brussels next week.

But, with France pushing for a shorter delay to keep the pressure on Westminster, and Germany and Ireland backing a three-month pause until January 31, the decision is not done. "Depending on how things evolve in the UK, we've given ourselves until the start of next week," a senior diplomat said.

"It's clear that if a decision is taken in the UK on whether or not to hold an election -- the date of the election will weigh on the consultations," he said. But the EU's decision has not been formally made and British MPs will have to decide on Monday whether or not to approve Johnson's demand for a general election this year.

In the meantime, Johnson has put on pause his efforts to ratify the withdrawal agreement -- after MPs rejected a bid to speed it through in just three days -- leaving Brexit in limbo. "Take 'no deal' off the table and Labour will absolutely support an election," main opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said, suggesting a long delay must be guaranteed before a vote.

Johnson's Conservative cabinet colleagues, however, backed him on his demands to press on with plans for a vote regardless. "Because of the actions of parliament, we are going to get this delay, but we will see what the EU has done in the response to parliament's request," finance minister Sajid Javid told Sky News.

"We cannot keep on having delay after delay after delay." When the ambassadors last met on Wednesday, Germany and Ireland backed postponing Britain's departure until January 31, France sought a shorter delay and others were on the fence.

"It's one thing to say we'd like to have elections, it's another to say they have been organized," France's minister for European affairs Amelie de Montchalin said Thursday. "We're not doing political fiction, we need facts in order to make decisions," she said.

On Thursday, Johnson demanded an election on December 12 that he hopes will give him a majority to ratify the Brexit withdrawal agreement he struck with EU leaders last week. But he needs a two-thirds majority in the current parliament in order to approve a poll and the British opposition is split, with some holding out for a second referendum on Brexit itself.

Johnson's government, meanwhile, has scrapped plans to present its new budget next month, with Javid arguing that it had been planned with the October 31 departure date in mind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Latest News

Philippine mayor on Duterte's drug list killed by gunmen

A mayor on Philippine President Rodrigo Dutertes list of local officials suspected to have drug links was killed by still unidentified gunmen on Friday, the latest high-profile killing in his war on drugs. David Navarro, a town mayor in the...

IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu appointed Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir: Official spokesperson.

IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu-Kashmir while Radha Krishna Mathur will take over the position of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, the official spokesperson said on Friday.Meanwhile, Satya P...

Paes set to return to India's Davis Cup squad after one year

Leander Paes is set to return to the Indian Davis Cup squad since April 2018 after making himself available for the upcoming tie against Pakistan when the countrys top players and non-playing captain Mahesh Bhupathi have refused to travel t...

California utility admits it may have ignited fire

Californias biggest utility admitted its electrical equipment may have ignited a wildfire burning in wine country Friday, despite blackouts imposed across the region to prevent blazes. Meanwhile, a wind-whipped fire destroyed homes near Los...
