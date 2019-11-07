Khadi India records higher sale of Rs. 3.44 Crores

At a time when the world of the market over are plummeting, Khadi India's Flagship Store at Connaught Place, New Delhi which belongs to Khadi and Village Industries Commission(KVIC) has recorded a higher sale of Rs. 3.44 Crores. The sale from April to October 2018 was Rs. 33.03 Crores however in the current year from April to October 2019 the sale has recorded Rs. 36.47 Crores. It is quite commendable that KHADI INDIA CP Store has not only been able to sustain but also registered a higher sale of more than 10%, although in the Khadi sector April to September is considered as slack period. Expressing satisfaction on the performance of the store VK Saxena, Chairman KVIC said, "it was due to the consistent appeal by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, and various design interventions made by KVIC during the recent years."

Not only that, on October 2nd, 2019, the store registered the highest ever sale of Rs. 1.28 Crores in a single day beating the previous record of Rs. 1.25 Crore on 13th Oct 2018. Before 2014, the highest single-day sale in this store was ranging between Rs. 30 Lakhs to Rs. 44 Lakhs. However, from 2015 onwards, the sale started jumping and on 2nd October 2015, it was recorded 91.42 Lakh and on 22nd October 2016, the sale recorded was Rs. 1.16 Crores, on 17th October 2017, it was Rs. 1.17 Crore and in the year 2018, the store has four times crossed a single-day sale figure of over Rs.1 Crore.

Besides the retail sales, the store has also created a sort of history in the Gift Coupons sale in India. KVIC had introduced Gift Coupons Scheme in August 2016, and in a little over three years, sold Gift Coupons worth more than Rs. 89.32 Crores. The Khadi Gift Coupons were passionately purchased by corporates, the general public and PSU's so far. KVIC has sold 2,25,804 number of coupons, of various denominations that is Rs.100. Rs.500, Rs.1000 and Rs.5000, in which the major buyers were ONGC, IOCL, REC, BEE, GAIL, etc. The sale of 2,25,804 number of coupons has given an additional footfall of a minimum of 5 lakh people in Khadi stores.

VK Saxena, Chairman KVIC said, "It is indeed overwhelming to witness the transformation of our national fabric, Khadi becoming a part of the day-to-day lifestyle and culture of India. People are becoming more environmentally sensitive and are opting to buy environment-friendly products. This is one of the primary reasons why, when top brands are striving hard to sustain their existence, Khadi is continuously following the trajectory of growth."

(With Inputs from PIB)