International Development News
Development News Edition

Khadi India records higher sale of Rs. 3.44 Crores

The sale from April to October 2018 was Rs. 33.03 Crores however in the current year from April to October 2019 the sale has recorded Rs. 36.47 Crores.

Khadi India records higher sale of Rs. 3.44 Crores
It is quite commendable that KHADI INDIA CP Store has not only been able to sustain but also registered a higher sale of more than 10%, although in the Khadi sector April to September is considered as slack period. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

At a time when the world of the market over are plummeting, Khadi India's Flagship Store at Connaught Place, New Delhi which belongs to Khadi and Village Industries Commission(KVIC) has recorded a higher sale of Rs. 3.44 Crores. The sale from April to October 2018 was Rs. 33.03 Crores however in the current year from April to October 2019 the sale has recorded Rs. 36.47 Crores. It is quite commendable that KHADI INDIA CP Store has not only been able to sustain but also registered a higher sale of more than 10%, although in the Khadi sector April to September is considered as slack period. Expressing satisfaction on the performance of the store VK Saxena, Chairman KVIC said, "it was due to the consistent appeal by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, and various design interventions made by KVIC during the recent years."

Not only that, on October 2nd, 2019, the store registered the highest ever sale of Rs. 1.28 Crores in a single day beating the previous record of Rs. 1.25 Crore on 13th Oct 2018. Before 2014, the highest single-day sale in this store was ranging between Rs. 30 Lakhs to Rs. 44 Lakhs. However, from 2015 onwards, the sale started jumping and on 2nd October 2015, it was recorded 91.42 Lakh and on 22nd October 2016, the sale recorded was Rs. 1.16 Crores, on 17th October 2017, it was Rs. 1.17 Crore and in the year 2018, the store has four times crossed a single-day sale figure of over Rs.1 Crore.

Besides the retail sales, the store has also created a sort of history in the Gift Coupons sale in India. KVIC had introduced Gift Coupons Scheme in August 2016, and in a little over three years, sold Gift Coupons worth more than Rs. 89.32 Crores. The Khadi Gift Coupons were passionately purchased by corporates, the general public and PSU's so far. KVIC has sold 2,25,804 number of coupons, of various denominations that is Rs.100. Rs.500, Rs.1000 and Rs.5000, in which the major buyers were ONGC, IOCL, REC, BEE, GAIL, etc. The sale of 2,25,804 number of coupons has given an additional footfall of a minimum of 5 lakh people in Khadi stores.

VK Saxena, Chairman KVIC said, "It is indeed overwhelming to witness the transformation of our national fabric, Khadi becoming a part of the day-to-day lifestyle and culture of India. People are becoming more environmentally sensitive and are opting to buy environment-friendly products. This is one of the primary reasons why, when top brands are striving hard to sustain their existence, Khadi is continuously following the trajectory of growth."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

India celebrates Diwali with BMW Motorrad

Gurugram Haryana India Nov 07 ANIBusinessWire India The BMW G 310 motorcycles have seen a stellar rise in popularity during Navratras, Dussera and Diwali with over 600 bookings, the highest number of bookings ever in the festive season for ...

US STOCKS-Futures jump as China signals progress in trade talks

U.S. stock index futures jumped on Thursday as signs of a U.S.-China trade truce and a fresh batch of earnings reports looked set to restart a rally that has led Wall Street to record highs.The benchmark SP 500 index is eyeing its fifth str...

UPDATE 1-Ex-head of U.N. Palestinian refugee agency denies wrongdoing amid misconduct probe

The former head of the United Nations Palestinians aid agency who resigned in the face of an inquiry into misconduct allegations has denied wrongdoing and said his agency was the victim of a political campaign designed to undermine it.The a...

Rugby-Former England skipper Hartley announces his retirement

Former England captain and Northampton Saints hooker Dylan Hartley announced his retirement on Thursday after failing to recover from a knee injury that cost him a place in the Rugby World Cup squad. Hartley, 33, led England to back-to-back...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019