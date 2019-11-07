International Development News
Development News Edition

Raymond demerges its core lifestyle business in restructuring exercise

Fashion and textile retailer Raymond Ltd on Thursday announced the demerger of its core lifestyle business into a separate entity that will be listed through mirror shareholding structure.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 18:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:35 IST
Raymond demerges its core lifestyle business in restructuring exercise
Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania. Image Credit: ANI

Fashion and textile retailer Raymond Ltd on Thursday announced the demerger of its core lifestyle business into a separate entity that will be listed through mirror shareholding structure. Every shareholder of Raymond will be issued the shares of the new company in the ratio of 1:1. The move will create a clear demarcation of lifestyle and other businesses leading to the simplification of the group structure.

In another development, Raymond announced the allotment of equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares to JK Investo Trade (JKIT), an associate company against the infusion of net proceeds of JKIT land sale that was announced last month. A total of Rs 350 crore will be used to repay the debt, thus deleveraging the balance sheet of Raymond Ltd.

"For over three years now, we have been relentless in building the organisation that is future-ready and our efforts have been unwavering during this transformational journey despite multiple challenges," said Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania. "As we continue to build capacities for enhanced performance and delivery across verticals, demerging the core lifestyle business is an affirmative step towards that direction and this will also simplify the group structure. We remain resolute to take the right steps to enhance value creation for our shareholders."

Group Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Bahl said that in line with the company's stated strategy of asset monetisation, the infusion of net proceeds of JKIT land sale in Raymond will help in debt reduction leading to better operational efficiencies. "As our balance sheet will get leaner, it will lead to better profitability at the group level. The demerger of lifestyle business will enable the demerged company and the resulting companies to have focused strategy and specialisation for sustained growth and the ability to attract investors for better access to capital," he said.

With a large network of over 1,500 stores across more than 600 towns and cities, Raymond lifestyle business offers an integrated play in the textile, apparel and garmenting segments both in domestic and global markets. With this demerger, lifestyle business will be well-positioned to capitalise on the emerging opportunities through newer capabilities across the entire value chain of fibre to fashion.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

United Cities and Local Governments important moment on global stage: Parks Tau

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs CoGTA Deputy Minister Parks Tau has welcomed the 6th triennial United Cities and Local Governments UCLG World Congress to take place in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal next week.The UCLG World Congress a...

India, Indonesia joint naval exercise 'Samudra Shakti' underway in Bay of Bengal

Anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kamorta is jointly exercising with Indonesian warship KRI Usman Harun, a multi-role corvette, in the Bay of Bengal as part of an ongoing bilateral exercise Samudra Shakti, officials said. The joint exerci...

IMA calls for 24-hour shutdown of OPD services in Karnatka

Outpatient services in hospitals and nursing homes in Karnataka are likely to be hit on Friday with the Indian Medical Association IMA giving a call for a 24-hour shutdown in support of striking doctors of a eye hospital here over alleged a...

Congolese 'Terminator' warlord gets harshest ever ICC sentence

The Hague, Nov 7 AFP The International Criminal Court sentenced Congolese rebel chief Bosco Terminator Ntaganda to 30 years in jail for war crimes and crimes against humanity on Thursday, the highest ever penalty issued by the tribunal. Nta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019