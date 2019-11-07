International Development News
Development News Edition

Qatar Airways sign one-way codeshare agreement with IndiGo for three routes

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:50 IST
Qatar Airways sign one-way codeshare agreement with IndiGo for three routes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Qatar Airways on Thursday signed a one-way codeshare agreement with IndiGo that will allow its passengers to book seats on the latter's flights connecting Doha with three Indian cities. "With the sale starting from today, the one-way codeshare agreement between the two carriers will enable Qatar Airways to place its code on IndiGo flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad," IndiGo said in a statement.

IndiGo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ronojoy Dutta and Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker signed the codeshare agreement in New Delhi. Dutta explained the need for signing the agreement, stating, "Clearly, our flights are not 100 percent full. To that extent, Qatar Airways puts passengers on our flights, our load factors go up, and we look at strong revenues coming from it."

When asked why only a one-way codeshare agreement has been signed with Qatar Airways, he replied, "We have a lot of system work to be done... We started with Turkish Airlines, and it has been putting a lot of pressure on our systems. We want to take these baby steps to make sure we are ready before we go any further." In October last year, IndiGo had signed a two-way codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines allowing either of the airlines to book seats for its passengers on each other's flight.

On Thursday, Baker said, "It is the wish of both the airlines to expand the codeshare agreement to all the destinations that IndiGo operates." Qatar and other Middle-Eastern countries have been asking India for the past few years to increase the seat allocation under bilateral air traffic rights, which will allow them to fly more flights connecting Indian cities.

However, India has not done so as it is worried that Indian airlines' international expansion plans would be hurt if the seat allocation is increased with Qatar and other Middle-Eastern countries. Baker said on Thursday, "Unfortunately, India has one of the most restrictive aviation regimes...in the world and it is time, for the sake of economic growth, for the sake of tourism, for the sake of providing employment...there is nothing better than opening up the aviation market."

With around 48 percent share in the domestic air passenger market, IndiGo is the largest airline in India. This year, the low-cost carrier started operating flights between India and Vietnam, Myanmar, China, and Saudi Arabia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to take into account Assam's interests while signing Naga pact: PM, Shah assure Sonowal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal that the Centre will take into consideration Assam and its people while signing any accord with the Naga rebel groups to en...

Closely monitoring situation at PMC Bank; forensic audit underway: RBI Guv

The Reserve Bank is closely monitoring the situation at scam-hit PMC Bank and a forensic audit is underway, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday, amid persisting uncertainty over depositors funds. Besides, he said an agency has been ap...

UPDATE 1-As public hearings loom, VP Pence aide meets with U.S. House committees

U.S. congressional committees conducting an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump met on Thursday for the first time with a top adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, one of the last witnesses to testify behind closed doors bef...

In Helsinki, low-carbon ratings aim to make choosing green easier

By Anna Scholz-Carlson LONDON, Nov 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Residents and visitors looking for the most climate-friendly places to eat, shop or find entertainment in Finlands capital can now get quick advice to compare options.A pilot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019