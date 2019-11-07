International Development News
ICICI Bank expands branch network in Tamil Nadu

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 19:35 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Private sector ICICI Bank on Thursday said it has opened 23 new branches in Tamil Nadu during this fiscal year. As part of its network expansion plan, the bank plans to open 450 new branches of which 385 have already been set up.

The 23 new branches were set up in places like Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Madurai, and Kanyakumari. The new branches were also set up in unbanked villages like Alagarai in Tiruchirappalli and Arupathy in Nagapattinam district, ICICI Bank said in a statement.

With the setting up of new branches, the total number of branches in Tamil Nadu was 508 and extension counters along with 1,650 ATM networks. Commenting on the opening of new branches, ICICI Bank executive director Anup Bagchi said, "Our strategy is to set up branches where business activity emerges. In line with this strategy, we have expanded our branch network by setting up 23 branches across the state".

The year 2019 also marks the bank's inauguration of its first retail branch in the city ICICI Bank currently has 5,260 branches across the country, the statement added..

