International Development News
Development News Edition

SAT quashes Sebi's order banning Tree House Education and Accessories, its officials

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 19:50 IST
SAT quashes Sebi's order banning Tree House Education and Accessories, its officials
Image Credit: ANI

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday set aside markets regulator Sebi's order banning Tree House Education and Accessories and its officials from the securities market in a matter related to alleged misstatement of financials of the firm. Rajesh Bhatia, Geeta Bhatia, Giridharilal S Bhatia, and Hiten Trivedi are the officials from whom the ban is lifted.

"However, we uphold the direction relating to a forensic audit of Tree House. Appellants shall extend full cooperation to enable the auditor to complete the forensic audit at the earliest," the tribunal said. Taking cognizance of several media reports alleging irregularities in functioning and operations of TreeHouse in December 2016, Sebi had initiated an investigation for the period from April 1, 2011, to June 30, 2017.

In an interim order passed in March 2018, the regulator had banned the company and its officials from the securities market till further orders. Sebi confirmed its directions through order in November 2018. However, SAT said that "an ex parte interim order is required to be passed in order to curb further mischief or to stop large scale exercise of possible mischief of tampering with the securities market."

In the instant case, no case of urgency was made out in the first instance for grant of an ex parte interim order, the tribunal noted. Sebi had also directed NSE to appoint an independent auditor or audit firm to conduct a detailed forensic audit of the books of accounts of Tree House from the financial year 2011-12 onwards.

In this regard, SAT noted "as on date, nothing has been shown on record to indicate any finding through interim audit report with regard to the manipulation of books of account or siphoning off the funds of the company. The forensic audit is still underway." "In the result, we quash and set aside the impugned orders (both the confirmatory order dated November 16, 2018, and ad interim ex parte order dated March 7, 2018) as far as the direction restraining the appellants from dealing in the securities market in any manner," SAT said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Big Oil stuns Brazil in back-to-back auction flops

Major global oil firms snubbed a second Brazilian oil auction in a row on Thursday, passing up promising offshore blocks and forcing officials to reconsider a bidding system that gives a privileged position to state-run Petroleo Brasileiro ...

4 SDMC employees suspended for negligence of duties during anti-pollution activities: Officials

Two officials and as many sanitation workers of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation were on Thursday suspended by authorities for alleged negligence of duties in carrying out activities meant for curbing pollution, SDMC officials said. An...

Global debt surges to record high $188 tn: IMF chief

Washington, Nov 7 AFP The global debt load has surged to a new all-time record equivalent to more than double the worlds economic output, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva warned Thursday. While private sector borrowing accounts for the vast m...

Raymond creates new consumer biz co;parent to focus on realty

In a major rejig, textile player Raymond on Thursday announced hiving off the consumer and lifestyle businesses into a separate entity that will be publicly traded valued at around USD 1 billion. The company also announced a preferential a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019