International Development News
Development News Edition

Amazon inks 4 MoUs with HP govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 20:00 IST
Amazon inks 4 MoUs with HP govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon India on Thursday said it has signed four agreements with Himachal Pradesh government that will enable sellers, MSMEs, artisans and weavers from the state to benefit through online trade. The four MoUs signed include tie-ups with HP State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation Ltd (HIMCRAFTS) and, HP State Handlooms & Handicrafts Development Cooperative Federation (HIMBUNKAR) to enable handlooms sellers and artisans to sell on Amazon.in, a statement said.

Under the tie-up with HP Department of Industries, Amazon India will conduct training and on-boarding workshops at pre-identified product cluster locations of Baddi, Solan and Shimla in order to familiarise MSME Exporters with creating a seller account and listing their products on Amazon.com. The MoU signed by Amazon with HP Department of Horticulture will empower community-based organizations such as farmer producer organizations, cluster level federations and primary agriculture cooperative societies to benefit through e-commerce.

Amazon.in has close to 2,000 sellers in Himachal Pradesh, out of which close to 100 sellers export over 37,000 'Made in India' products across the world registering sales of over USD 33 million in 2019 through Amazon's Global Selling Programme, the statement said. "We see a catalyst role for us in three key areas – jobs, MSME empowerment and exports. Our four different MoUs signed with the Government of Himachal Pradesh will help us play a significant role in addressing those areas and empower the local community of women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers, MSMEs and SMBs," Amazon India SVP and Country Manager Amit Agarwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Red Wings acquire Fabbri from Blues

The Detroit Red Wings acquired Robby Fabbri from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for fellow forward Jacob de la Rose, the teams announced early Thursday morning. Fabbri has recorded one goal in nine games this season for the Blues.The 23-ye...

Three pacts signed between Indian, Thailand ports; to cut sea travel time

Three agreements have been signed between Ranong Port Thailand and port trusts of Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Kolkata, with an aim to reduce sea travel time between the two countries to more than a half. The memoranda of understanding MoUs w...

.

The following are the topexpected stories at 21.15 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of second T20 between India and Bangladesh in Rajkot.Report of ISL match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-LD WOMMandhana, Ro...

Rajasthan: Teacher beats class 11 student with iron rod for not completing homework

A class 11 student was allegedly beaten up by a teacher with an iron rod for not completing his homework in Dongar of Barmer district. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the student of Dongar Vidyapeeth School alleged that he was beaten up by a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019