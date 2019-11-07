International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-EU sees Germany keeping budget surplus, Italy's debt to shoot up

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 20:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 20:43 IST
UPDATE 2-EU sees Germany keeping budget surplus, Italy's debt to shoot up
Image Credit: Pixabay

The euro zone will restrain spending under draft budget plans submitted by the bloc's governments, the European Commission forecast on Thursday, despite calls to counter a worsening economic slowdown.

In its quarterly economic forecasts, the Commission said Germany, the largest economy in the 19-country bloc, would keep a budget surplus at least until 2021, although the surplus would narrow. High-debt countries would keep spending, despite recommendations for thriftiness. France's deficit would be above the EU ceiling this year and Italy's debt would grow to nearly 140% of output, the Commission predicted.

Despite a worsening growth outlook, Germany is set to maintain a large budget surplus this year at 1.2% of its gross domestic product (GDP). The surplus will narrow to 0.6% of GDP next year, and 0.2% in 2021, the Commission forecast. The Netherlands, another euro zone state that could spend more, is set for a surplus of 1.5% of output this year, 0.5% next and 0.4% in 2021.

EU economics commissioner Pierre Moscovici praised the reduction of budget surpluses but said more could be done. With economies weakening, he said it was probably time to change tack in the bloc's fiscal policy, which has so far focused on cutting deficits instead of boosting growth.

"When it starts to get cold, it is perhaps the moment to turn up the heating," Moscovici told a news conference. DEBTS

High-debt countries are expected to run large budget deficits, despite EU recommendations to control their spending. That could step up economic divergence within the euro currency area and increase criticism against EU fiscal rules that have failed to address imbalances and are perceived by many as too strict.

Moscovici, a French socialist politician, urged EU states to reconsider fiscal rules that were hastily tightened nearly a decade ago during the bloc's debt crisis. The Commission is reviewing those regulations. Italy, which has the largest debt in absolute terms in the European Union, is to increase its debt burden to 136.2% of GDP this year. It would continue rising to 136.8% next year and to 137.4% in 2021, the Commission says.

The EU executive's forecasts diverge from the Italian government's estimates. Rome expects the debt to go down next year to 135.2% of output and to keep falling in 2021. Countries with debt above 60% of GDP are required gradually to reduce it, under EU fiscal rules.

The EU executive also forecast Italy's structural deficit, which excludes one-off expenditures and revenues and is key in the Commission's assessment of compliance with EU fiscal rules, to worsen to 2.2% of GDP this year and 2.5% in 2020, contrary to rules dictating it should improve. Italy's Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri confirmed the government's expectations later on Thursday, adding growth could reach 0.2% this year, higher than the 0.1% predicted by Brussels, and could be stronger than currently forecast next year. That would consequently lower the debt and the structural deficit.

In a soothing message, Moscovici said the Commission was not considering at this stage opening a disciplinary procedure against Italy over the country's planned budget. The EU executive is expected to publish its assessment of eurozone states' budgets on Nov. 20. Last year, a prolonged row over the budget proposed by the former eurosceptic Italian government rattled markets and forced Rome to change it.

France, which has a debt close to 100% of output, is also spending more this year and is expected to raise its budget deficit to 3.1% of GDP, the Commission estimates, above the EU's 3.0% ceiling. A one-off cut in employers' social contributions increased last year's deficit by 0.3 percentage point, the Commission estimated.

France's deficit is forecast to fall to 2.2% next year and remains at that level in 2021, the Commission said.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Italy PM says Barr's meetings with Rome intelligence were legitimate

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan court sends Army jawan Vichitra Behera to 5-day police remand

Sepoy Vichitra Behera, who was arrested by Rajasthan Police on Wednesday for allegedly sharing secret information with a suspected ISI agent over social media, was on Thursday sent to five-day remand to Rajasthan Intelligence Police by a co...

Lebanon President Aoun, Hariri meet to discuss way out of crisis

Lebanese President Michel Aoun and caretaker Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri held talks on Thursday on responding to three weeks of nationwide anti-government protests that have thrown the country into its worst crisis in decades.In a stateme...

Red Wings acquire Fabbri from Blues

The Detroit Red Wings acquired Robby Fabbri from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for fellow forward Jacob de la Rose, the teams announced early Thursday morning. Fabbri has recorded one goal in nine games this season for the Blues.The 23-ye...

UPDATE 5-Lufthansa plans more cost cutting as cabin crew strike over pay

Lufthansa announced plans on Thursday for more cost cuts and delivered better-than-expected results, sending shares higher even as a cabin crew strike posed a further challenge to the German airlines efforts to revive profits. Lufthansa has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019