International Development News
Development News Edition

CTU supports early childhood teachers in calls to restore education funding

"We know that the Government cares about ensuring the well-being of New Zealanders. Properly funding the work that happens in early childhood education is an essential step in the well being for some of our youngest citizens and their whanau," Huggard said.

CTU supports early childhood teachers in calls to restore education funding
"We know that the Government cares about ensuring the well-being of New Zealanders. Properly funding the work that happens in early childhood education is an essential step in the well being for some of our youngest citizens and their whanau," Huggard said. Image Credit: hanscom

The Council of Trade Unions is supporting early childhood teachers in their calls for the Government to keep its pre-election promise to restore early childhood education funding, deliver on 100% qualified teachers, and improve child to teacher ratios with the presentation of a petition to Minister of Education Chris Hipkins this morning.

CTU Secretary Sam Huggard cares deeply about this issue, "Ensuring that our children, our rangitahi, have the best start in life is essential. One of the ways we as a society ensure this is by the quality of our education system, including our early education. I know first-hand what an essential role they play."

"We know that the Government cares about ensuring the well-being of New Zealanders. Properly funding the work that happens in early childhood education is an essential step in the well being for some of our youngest citizens and their whanau," Huggard said.

In the lead-up to Election 2017, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Minister of Education Chris Hipkins and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson were among a number of MPs and candidates who signed a pledge to restore funding to ECE, reduce ratios and group sizes, and restore the goal of 100% qualified teachers.

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Survivors cling to hope in Paradise, year after California's deadliest wildfire

For Earl Cummings, the psychological scars remain raw a year after Californias deadliest wildfire raced across a mountain ridge and destroyed the town of Paradise, killing 85 people.Shrubs and grass have grown over the charred remains of Pa...

UPDATE 1-Golf-Natural selection: Woods picks himself for Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods selected himself as one of his four captains picks to play for the United States in the next months Presidents Cup against the International team and said he was confident his creaky knee could stand up to the strain. The 15-tim...

UPDATE 1-Former Attorney General Sessions enters U.S. Senate race in Alabama

Jeff Sessions, ousted as attorney general by President Donald Trump last year, said on Thursday he was seeking the 2020 Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate seat from Alabama, the position he resigned to join the Trump administration.Wel...

US announces increase in H1B application fee by USD 10

The United States has announced the increase of H-1B work visa application fee by USD 10 as part of its revised selection process. This non-refundable fee will support the new electronic registration system to make the H-1B cap selection pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019