Rimini Street announces global availability of AMS for Oracle

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced the global availability of its Application Management Services (AMS) for Oracle, which includes coverage for Oracle Database, Middleware and a wide range of Oracle applications including E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft and Siebel.

In addition to leveraging Rimini Street's award-winning Support Services for Oracle that replaces expensive and less robust software vendor annual support with a more responsive and comprehensive support offering, clients can now have Rimini Street manage their Oracle systems day-to-day with an integrated application management and support service provided by a single trusted vendor. As an integrated service, Rimini Street can provide clients a better model, better people, and better outcomes with higher satisfaction and significant savings of time, labor and money.

Rimini Street Application Management Services for Oracle includes system administration, operational support, health monitoring, and enhancement support.

Traditional AMS Models are Broken

According to industry analysts, the global market for application management services is approximately $82 billion and expected to grow more than 5% annually. While a growing market, traditional AMS support models are flawed and continue to be ranked as "poor." Contributing to the low ratings is the inefficiency of the multi-vendor support model, as well as complex issue tracking and slower case resolution by resources that lack the necessary software knowledge and experience to resolve challenges and drive better outcomes.

Additionally, AMS models are getting increasingly complex, with disparate application management and support layers provided by multiple vendors, often leaving the internal IT teams mediating vendor escalations rather than providing value.

Better Service Model, People, Outcomes and Value

Rimini Street's integrated application management and support services model provide clients with a seamless service, managed by an expert service delivery team consisting of experienced and proven engineers and an engagement team consisting of an Engagement Manager, a seasoned Primary Support Engineer (PSE), and an Enterprise Account Manager.

"Constellation sees a massive customer satisfaction gap in the Application Management Services market. The battle for price over value, process over better outcomes has led to a broken market," said R "Ray" Wang, CEO of Constellation Research, Inc. "Clients seek partners who can deliver high-quality AMS support for Oracle, addressing a strong need in the market for a reliable, expert approach to application management services with an integrated solution that helps clients optimize their IT operations."

"We believe Rimini Street is well-positioned to disrupt this large market as an adjacent software service, the way we disrupted the application support industry. Our integrated management and support service is a unique and valuable competitive offering for Oracle licensees that includes the capabilities they need in a model that will deliver more savings, higher satisfaction, better value, and better outcomes," said Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street CEO. "With our integrated applications management and support services, Oracle licensees around the world can let Rimini Street manage and support their Oracle database and application software while focusing their internal resources, time and budget on business transformation initiatives that will create competitive advantage and drive growth."