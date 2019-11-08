International Development News
Development News Edition

PVR makes foray into Sri Lanka, opens 9-screen multiplex

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 12:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 12:12 IST
PVR makes foray into Sri Lanka, opens 9-screen multiplex

Film exhibition firm PVR on Friday announced its foray into the Sri Lankan market with the opening of its first theatre in collaboration with Shangri La Group. PVR Lanka at One Galle Face Mall is a nine-screen property with premium luxury format besides dedicated auditorium for young ones and family, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Entering Sri Lanka was part of our business strategy for FY19-20...the socio-cultural similarity between the two nations (India and Sri Lanka) makes the scope for business growth opulently clear," PVR Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Bijli said. He further said the company's vision has been to introduce new concepts and make regional content more accessible for the audience in Sri Lanka.

"The Indian film industry has grown exponentially in the last few years and has a global fan base that we aim to cater to through innovation and expansion," Bijli added. PVR said its first property in Sri Lanka is spread across 38,454 square feet with a seating capacity of 1,176.

The company has 809 screens at 171 properties in 70 cities in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease from 6-mth highs on U.S.-China trade angst

Asian stocks retreated from six-month highs on Friday as conflicting signals from China and the United States on progress made in trade talks deflated market hopes of a near term truce to end their damaging tariff war.In a sign of the anxie...

New HIV subtype discovered, first since 2000: Study

Researchers have discovered a new subtype of the human immunodeficiency virus HIV called HIV-1 Group M, subtype L which is the first time a subtype of HIV has been found in almost two decades. The researchers from the multinational pharmace...

Trump will not impose tariffs on EU cars: Juncker

Munich Germany, Nov 8 AFP The outgoing president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said Friday he believes the US will not impose new tariffs on imported European cars in the coming days. President Donald Trumps administration ...

Eoin Morgan registers fastest fifty for England in T20Is

Skipper Eoin Morgan on Friday registered the fastest fifty for England in the T20I format. He achieved the feat in the sides ongoing T20I match against New Zealand in Napier.Morgan scored his 50th run on his 21st ball and he surpassed wicke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019