International Development News
Development News Edition

China's top chipmaker takes dig at US firms over trade tensions

"On the one hand, they're earning lots of money here in China, and on the other hand, they're making malicious remarks about China to the U.S. government," said Tsinghua Unigroup Chairman.

China's top chipmaker takes dig at US firms over trade tensions
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Flickr

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Semiconductors have been a major flashpoint in the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.
  • Tsinghua Unigroup Chairman Zhao Weiguo said U.S. firms should play a greater role in easing trade tensions.
  • "On the one hand, they're earning lots of money here in China, and on the other hand, they're making malicious remarks about China to the U.S. government," Zhao said.

The head of China's top state-run semiconductor maker, Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, called on U.S. companies to "do better" in efforts to overcome China-U.S. tech tensions given they continue to profit from the Chinese market. Semiconductors have been a major flashpoint in the ongoing trade war between the two countries, with U.S. officials criticizing what they say are state-subsidized efforts to undermine the U.S. chip industry.

In recent years China has invested billions of dollars in its semiconductor industry, including contributions to a high-end Tsinghua Unigroup memory chip plant said to be worth $24 billion. Tsinghua Unigroup Chairman Zhao Weiguo said at a conference in Beijing on Friday that U.S. firms should "relax and sleep well", urging them not to be threatened by China's semiconductor ambitions, and to play a greater role in easing tensions.

"On the one hand, they're earning lots of money here in China, and on the other hand, they're making malicious remarks about China to the U.S. government behind the scenes." "U.S. companies can do better, especially technology giants. Some American companies do well, and some do not," said Zhao.

Earlier this year, Tsinghua Unigroup said it had begun producing China's first high-end 64-layer 3D NAND flash memory chips, a major competitive technology currently dominated by U.S. and South Korean firms. State media hailed the project as a "breakthrough" in the county's efforts to shorten technological gaps with foreign countries. China and the U.S. recently agreed to roll back tariffs as part of a pending "phase one" trade deal. Chinese negotiators have previously sought relief from 25% tariffs on a group of goods that include semiconductors.

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

There was attempt to finish off Shiv Sena with sweet

There was attempt to finish off Shiv Sena with sweettalk, says Uddhav targeting BJP....

Daimler mulls slashing 1,100 senior jobs: report

German luxury carmaker Daimler plans to cut 1,100 management jobs worldwide in fresh efforts to cut costs as it grapples with expensive recalls and a slowing global market, a German newspaper reported Friday. The cull would see the Mercedes...

Amarinder condemns Centre's withdrawal of Gandhi family's SPG cover

Strongly condemning the withdrawal of SPG cover of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday demanded immediate revocation of the Centres politically motivated decis...

UPDATE 2-StanChart bows to investor ire by cutting pension of CEO Winters

Standard Chartered joined some of its British rivals in cutting its chief executives pension allowance on Friday after protests from shareholders, putting pressure on other banks such as Lloyds to follow suit. British banks have faced mount...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019