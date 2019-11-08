International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-StanChart bows to investor ire by cutting pension of CEO Winters

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 18:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 18:06 IST
UPDATE 2-StanChart bows to investor ire by cutting pension of CEO Winters

Standard Chartered joined some of its British rivals in cutting its chief executive's pension allowance on Friday after protests from shareholders, putting pressure on other banks such as Lloyds to follow suit. British banks have faced mounting criticism from investors for awarding their top executives more favourable pension arrangements than the rest of their employees.

Standard Chartered said its CEO Bill Winters and Chief Financial Officer Andy Halford had agreed to have their pension allowances cut to 10% from 20% of their salary from January, putting them in line with the rest of its workforce in Britain. The bank's definition of 'total salary' includes both base salary and a fixed pay allowance paid in shares. Therefore as a proportion of his base salary alone, the pension allowance Standard Chartered awards Winters will fall from 40% to 20%.

Winters had previously defended his pension arrangements, saying in an interview with the Financial Times that investors that voted against his allowance "immature and unhelpful". But Standard Chartered said in a statement on Friday that taking investors' views into consideration, its remuneration committee had concluded it should make the changes to avoid "distraction" from delivering the bank's business strategy.

MARKET RATE Britain's biggest mortgage lender Lloyds has also attracted heavy criticism, with its CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio accused this year of "boundless greed" by MPs for not giving up his pension allowance, which is equivalent to 33% of his salary.

Horta-Osorio, who received a 6.3 million pound pay package in 2018 and accepted a cut to his pension contribution from 46% in February, defended his salary and pension during a grilling in Parliament, saying they were in line with the market rate. Lloyds has previously said executive pay levels would be reviewed ahead of the bank's annual meeting next year.

The UK division of Spanish bank Santander and Barclays also pay their CEOs pension contributions above 10%, with Santander's Nathan Bostock getting 35% and Barclays' Jes Staley receiving 17%, or 34% of base salary if a fixed share award is excluded from the calculation. However, HSBC's Noel Quinn and RBS's Alison Rose both get a 10% pension contribution, after the lenders cut their CEO pension levels this year.

In May 36% of votes cast at Standard Chartered's annual shareholder meeting were against its remuneration report, which had recommended that Winters receive a pension allowance in 2019 of 474,000 pounds on top of his fixed salary in cash and shares of 2.4 million pounds. The changes mean that in 2020 Winters' pension allowance will drop to 237,000 pounds and Halford's to 147,000 pounds. This will reduce the maximum bonus the pair can receive by 8%, since their bonuses are capped at 200% of their fixed pay. ($1 = 0.7804 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Santosh Rangnekar quits as BCCI CFO

The Indian Cricket Boards chief financial officer Santosh Rangnekar tendered his resignation on Friday, becoming the first high-profile executive of the CoA era to quit. Rangnekar was BCCIs first-ever CFO and remained under the scanner duri...

CBSE to observe Fitness Week for making habit of fitness among students

In a revolutionary step aimed to inculcate the habit of fitness among school children, the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE will be observing Fitness Week in the second and third week of November, as part of the Fit India Movement....

Provide sewage facility in South Delhi colony by March 31: NGT

The National Green Tribunal on Friday directed the Delhi government and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation to take steps to provide sewage facility at a South Delhi colony by March 31 next year. A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Ra...

Bank of Baroda net profit jumps 73 pc to Rs 737 cr in Sept quarter

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Friday reported a jump of 73.2 per cent in its net profit to Rs 736.68 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 425.38 crore in the corresponding quarter of the pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019