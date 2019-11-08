KLM, Ethiopian begin operations to Bengaluru

The Bangalore airport on Friday said various airlines have launched services to seven new domestic destinations and two new international carriers began operations from its facility from the winter schedule, which came into effect last month. The winter schedule started from October 26 and it will continue in force till March 28.

Of the two airlines, Ethiopian Airlines has launched four-times weekly services from Addis Ababa to the city, while the Dutch carrier KLM has connected the city with Amsterdam with three weekly flights, said Satyaki Raghunath, chief strategy and development officer at Bangalore international airport (BIAL). The five new domestic destinations are Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Jharsuguda, Bidar and Tuticorn and with these, Bengaluru will now connect with 82 destinations, including 25 international cities.

At the start of the winter schedule, the airport is expected to handle 700 arrivals and departures daily, including 89 international flights, BIAL said, adding as the season progresses, daily aircraft movement is expected to reach 727 with 635 domestic flights and 92 international ones. The runway handling capacity, however, will continue to be 40 movements per hour, it said.

The airport also expects international traffic to grow 12 percent in the winter over summer of 2019, while domestic movements are likely to log in a 16 percent growth during the period. Overall growth forecast for the forthcoming schedule is pegged at 16 percent..

