International Development News
Development News Edition

Sobha net profit increases 9 pc to Rs 67 crore in Sept quarter

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 20:37 IST
Sobha net profit increases 9 pc to Rs 67 crore in Sept quarter
Image Credit: Pixabay

Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Friday reported a 9 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 67 crore for the second quarter of the current financial year. Its net profit had stood at Rs 61.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 803.8 crore during the July-September period of the current fiscal year from Rs 676.2 crore a year ago, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a regulatory filing. "Sobha has achieved pre-sales volume of 1.04 million sq ft valued at Rs 6.82 billion (Rs 682 crore) during the quarter. Total cash inflow for the quarter stands at Rs 8.40 billion (Rs 840 crore), which is up by 11 per cent as compared to Q2-19," said Sobha Vice-Chairman and Managing Director J C Sharma.

The company currently has ongoing real estate projects aggregating to 41.64 million sq ft of developable area and 28.79 million square feet of saleable area, and ongoing contractual projects aggregating to 8.61 million sq ft under various stages of construction. As on September 30, the company has delivered overall 105.91 million sq ft of developable area.

The company has a real estate presence in 10 cities -- Bengaluru, Gurugram, Chennai, Pune, Coimbatore, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kochi, Gujarat (Gift City) and Mysore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Siemens CEO deplores admiration for "pot smoker" after his deputy praised Tesla

Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser on Friday lamented Germans who fail to recognize true visionaries and instead admire pot smokers who talk about space travel, only days after his own deputy praised Teslas CEO Elon Musk. Amusing opinions i...

UPDATE 1-Pakistan to let ex-PM Sharif go abroad for medical treatment -foreign min

Pakistan will allow Nawaz Sharif to leave the country for medical treatment in the United Kingdom, its foreign minister said on Thursday, though he warned the former prime minister against seeking a second period of exile to escape corrupti...

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Trump says he's not worried as public impeachment hearings loom

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was unconcerned about the impeachment inquiry as witnesses testimony becomes public but did not want to support the process by letting his top aide testify behind closed doors on Friday.Speaking to report...

UPDATE 1-Trump says he's not worried as public impeachment hearings loom

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was unconcerned about the impeachment inquiry as witnesses testimony becomes pubic but did not want to support the process by letting his top aide testify behind closed doors on Friday.Speaking to reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019