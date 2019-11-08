International Development News
As diesel demand keeps falling, BPCL plans export

Image Credit: Wikipedia

With the deepening slowdown and the resultant fall in diesel demand, state-owned Bharat Petroleum is looking at exporting the fuel and the sell-off bound oil marketer will shortly float a tender for this. The second-largest oil company saw a demand for its diesel falling 2.4 percent in the second quarter, while the industry saw volume falling 2.5 percent.

Apart from the macroeconomic issues, the crisis in the auto industry, which for the past one has been witnessing massive fall in sales, has also led to falling demand for auto fuels. "Diesel demand not growing is a matter of concern for us as almost 50 percent of our production and our market is diesel. If this fuel doesn't move domestically, we will have to export," finance director N Vijayagopal told reporters, adding it has exported 2 lakh tonne diesel in September alone.

"Since we don't anticipate growth to pick up immediately, we are planning to have an export tender floated soon," he added. On retailing efforts, he said the company has commissioned 500 new retail outlets so far this year and plans to expand its retail outlets further.

"We are planning to have 1,000-1,500 retail outlets every year for the next three to four years. We want to ensure that in rural markets, where our presence is down, is captured," Vijayagopal said. The company enjoys a 29 percent market share in the transportation fuel and targeting is to increase it to 32 percent, he said.

In the quarter to September, BPCL reported a full 40 percent increase in net to come at Rs 1,709 crore from Rs 1,219 crore a year ago, primarily due to a tax relief of about Rs 580 crore, he said. The gross refinery margin steeply declined to USD 3.38 a barrel from USD 5.57 a barrel a year ago.

The company's borrowing came down from Rs 29,000 crore in March 2019 to Rs 26,180 crore. Of the Rs 7,950 crore Capex target for FY20, the company has spent Rs 4,030 crore. For FY21, it has set a CAPEX target of Rs 12,000 crore, Vijayagopal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

