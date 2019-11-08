International Development News
Development News Edition

Nomura slashes GDP forecast by 80 bps to a low 4.9% for FY20

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 21:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 21:44 IST
Nomura slashes GDP forecast by 80 bps to a low 4.9% for FY20
Image Credit: ANI

Japanese brokerage Nomura on Friday massively cut its GDP forecast to a low 4.9 percent for the year from 5.7 percent earlier, saying the economy is going through a "deeper trough" and even a sub-par recovery is at least a year away. While there have been a rash of growth estimate cuts, including a 0.70 percentage points reduction by the RBI last month to 6.1 percent, the Japanese brokerage's estimate is so far the lowest.

The negative forecast came on a day when the international rating agency Moody's has revised down the outlook on the sovereign rating to negative from positive citing the many gathering storms around the economy, which is topped by the falling growth rate. The massive reduction in growth forecast comes amid a slide in GDP growth to a six-year low of 5 percent for the June quarter and amid high frequency indicators showing a further stress in the growth engine, which may lead the Q2 GDP printing even lower. However, many bodies including RBI had been pegging for a pick up in the second half.

"Belying our expectations of a recovery starting in Q3, high-frequency indicators have plunged and credit conditions remain tight amid weak global demand. As a result, we now expect a delayed recovery and the subsequent pickup to be sub-par," the Nomura analysts said. While acknowledging the steps taken by the government and the RBI to prop growth up, it pointed out that a "clogged credit channel of policy transmission and weak global growth" are major headwinds for the economy now.

It had earlier forecast a 5.7 percent uptick in growth, but it now believes that a pick-up will happen only in FY21 when it sees it is printing in at a 6 percent. It said RBI will cut rates by another 0.50 percent to 4.65 percent by mid-2020.

It also forecast a higher fiscal deficit of 3.7 percent-40 bps more than the government target, as no additional revenue stream has been identified to cover up for the massive Rs 1.45 lakh crore corporate tax giveaways. Calling for a closer monitoring of the credit and financial stability risks, it said, "current tight credit conditions will result in higher bad loans and weaker credit growth, but not in a systemic contagion." Going a step beyond the oft-cited 'twin balance sheet problem' afflicting the economy, it said there is a third aspect to the same as well with shadow banks facing difficulties and hence making it a "triple balance sheet" problem..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya dispute on tomorrow, educational institutions in UP, K'taka to remain closed

All educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka will remain closed on Saturday ahead of the Supreme Courts verdict on Ayodhya land dispute to be delivered tomorrow. All schools, colleges, educational institutions and training ce...

No matter what the Ayodhya verdict be, ensure peaceful reaction: Pinarayi Vijayan appeals

A day ahead of Supreme Courts verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday appealed that all should ensure peaceful reactions no matter what the verdict be. All of us should ensure that our reac...

UK Police releases names of Essex truck tragedy victims

UK police on Friday released names of the Vietnamese nationals whose bodies were found in a refrigerated truck in southern England last month. It may be noted that several Vietnamese families had come forward with reports of missing relativ...

Lebanese banks face threats, neutral government mulled to defuse unrest

Lebanese bank staff are facing abuse from customers angered by restrictions on access to their cash, the employees union said on Friday, reflecting intensifying pressures in an economy gripped by its deepest crisis since the 1975-90 civil w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019