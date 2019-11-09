International Development News
Cholamandalam Financial posts Q2 PAT at Rs 325.15 cr

Image Credit: ANI

Cholamandalam Financial posts Q2 PAT at Rs 325.15 cr Chennai, Nov 9 (PTI): Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, formerly TI Financial Holdings Ltd, has clocked consolidated profit after tax at Rs 325.15 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. The city-based Murugappa Group company had recorded a consolidated profit after tax at Rs 324.53 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the six months ending September 30, 2019, consolidated profits after tax grew to Rs 655.17 crore from Rs 638.57 crore a registered year ago. Total income for the quarter under review surged to Rs 3,340.64 crore from Rs 2,614.66 crore registered same period year ago.

For the half-year ending September 30, 2019, total income went up to Rs 6,463.31 crore as against Rs 5,090.26 crore registered same period last year. In a statement, the company said it disbursed Rs 15,954 crore for the half-year ending September 30, 2019, as compared to Rs 13,913 crore in the same period of last financial year.

The disbursement for the quarter under review was at Rs 7,381 crore as against Rs 6,899 crore recorded the same period last financial year. Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company, a subsidiary of the general insurance business, registered a gross written premium of Rs 2,388 crore for the half-year ending September 30, 2019, as against Rs 2,054 crore in the same period of last fiscal.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2019, GWP was at Rs 1,192 crore as against Rs 1,103 crore registered same period year ago. Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd, a joint venture company registered a revenue of Rs 12 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2019, as against Rs 10 crore in the same period of last financial year.

For the half-year ending September 30, 2019, Cholamandalam MS Risk Services clocked revenues of Rs 20 crore as against Rs 17 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

