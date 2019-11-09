International Development News
Development News Edition

India Inc admires SC for unanimous verdict on Ayodhya dispute

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 19:53 IST
India Inc admires SC for unanimous verdict on Ayodhya dispute
Supreme Court of India Image Credit: ANI

India Inc on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court for deciding on a centuries-old dispute over ownership of a plot of land in Ayodhya, paving the way for construction of a temple at a site which Hindu groups believe is the revered birthplace of Lord Ram. Anand Mahinda, Chairman of Mahindra Group, tweeted that he salutes the five judges of the Supreme Court for showing "extraordinary courage".

"5 men. A decision that 1.3bn people were awaiting. What extraordinary courage it required to be on this bench & what incredible application of mind it must have taken to conclude. I salute them for doing their duty & upholding the process of justice in our nation," he tweeted. In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court's five-judge bench asked the government to allot a five-acre plot in a "prominent" location in the holy town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh for constructing a new mosque.

The disputed 2.77-acre plot will, for now, remain with a central government receiver, who will hand it over to a government-created trust that must be created within three months. The trust will be tasked with the construction of the temple. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said: "This is a welcome decision of the Supreme Court which has been taken unanimously by the court. This decision has led to the end of decades-old legal issue".

The minister appealed people to accept the SC order and maintain peace and tranquility. This historic decision of the Supreme Court will further strengthen the culture, tradition, and unity. "I thank the judiciary, all organization, society, and people who were involved in resolving the matter," Goyal said.

On the verdict, Road Transport, Highways, and MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted, "We should respect Court verdict on Ayodhya maintaining peace and restraint". IFFCO Managing Director U S Awasthi in a tweet said, "Welcoming the 5 bench apex Supreme Court order of giving the disputed land to Hindus for the #RamMandir and giving the alternate land 5acre land to Muslims. A good peaceful resolution to the entire issue. Let's maintain peace & harmony".

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur, while welcoming the historic judgment, in a tweet said that Ram is a symbol of Maryada (dignity), religion and patience. The Supreme Court verdict has kept interested of everyone in mind and it is rationale and just, he said adding he welcomes the judgment from bottom of his heart. He further said this is the beginning of a new era and there is a need to portray an image of India that is united. The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and taking everyone along, Thakur said.

Industry body Ph.D. Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the Supreme Court verdict going forward will harness communal harmony in the world's largest democracy and will lead to the holistic growth and development of the country. Congratulating each citizen of India, Ph.D. Chamber President D K Aggarwal said: "This is a win-win verdict for all".

The decades-old dispute has finally found its closure, JSW Steel CMD Sajjan Jindal said. "The Supreme Court and the bench must be admired for their unanimity in arriving at a measured judgment that ensures that communities move forward respectfully and work towards a more united nation," Jindal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN32 KARTARPUR-PAK-LDALL IMRANEnsuring justice to Kashmiris will open new channels of communication between India, Pak Imran Kartarpur Pakistan Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raked up the Kashmir issue at the inauguration ceremony of ...

Punjab: Govt dedicates November edition of its magazines to 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev

The Punjab government has dedicated the November edition of its official magazines to the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev ji. Punjab government has dedicated the November edition of its magazines to the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nan...

Saudi Aramco targets sale of 0.5% of oil firm to retail investors in IPO -sources

Saudi Aramco is looking to sell up to 0.5 of the state oil giant to retail investors in its planned initial public offering IPO, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.The Saudi oil group has not yet revealed the size of its pl...

Hyderabad peaceful post SC verdict on Ayodhya dispute, say police

Hyderabad Police on Saturday said the city has been completely peaceful without a single incident being reported over the SC verdict on Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case. Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019