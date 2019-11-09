International Development News
Affle India Q2 PAT rises 51% to Rs 156 cr

  PTI
  New Delhi
  09-11-2019
  • Created: 09-11-2019 22:11 IST
Mobile advertisement firm Affle India on Saturday posted around 51 percent jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 155.88 crore for the second quarter ended September 2019. The company had recorded profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 103.1 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income during the reported quarter increased by around 42 percent to Rs 853.54 crore from Rs 602.72 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19. "The growth in Affle's consumer platform business was well supported by overall consumer trends of greater time spent across connected devices, increased adoption of online payments and consistent growth in digital marketing spends across key industry verticals including e-commerce, food, travel, transport, entertainment/OTT/gaming, healthcare, BFSI/fintech, telecom, and others," Affle Chairman MD and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum said in a statement.

Affle stocks were listed on Indian stock exchanges in July this year. The company's shares closed at Rs 1,397.85 apiece, up 3.05 percent over the previous close, on the BSE on Friday.

