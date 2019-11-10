International Development News
Development News Edition

Four of top-10 firms lose Rs 55,682 cr in m-cap; TCS, HUL worst hit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 10:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 10:32 IST
Four of top-10 firms lose Rs 55,682 cr in m-cap; TCS, HUL worst hit
Image Credit: ANI

Four of the top-10 most valued companies suffered a combined erosion of Rs 55,681.8 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and HUL taking the sharpest hit. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and ITC were the other frontline companies that suffered a drop in their market capitalization (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while ICICI Bank, HDFC Ltd, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and SBI were on the gainer's side.

However, the cumulative gain by these companies, which was at Rs 54,875.04 crore, was less than the total loss by the four firms. The valuation of TCS tumbled Rs 26,900.6 crore to Rs 6,22,401.90 crore, making it the top loser among the pack.

It was followed by Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), whose m-cap valuation plunged Rs 20,230.2 crore to Rs 4,51,633.92 crore. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) lost Rs 7,383.37 crore crore in m-cap to stand at Rs 9,16,230.34 crore, while ITC's valuation dropped Rs 1,013.61 crore to Rs 3,20,032.38 crore.

In contrast, the market cap of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 17,760.52 crore to reach Rs 3,16,295.56 crore. HDFC Ltd's valuation zoomed Rs 17,594.97 crore to Rs 3,85,129.55 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 7,854.78 crore to Rs 6,86,786.97 crore.

Infosys added Rs 5,747.24 crore to Rs 3,04,282.28 crore in its m-cap and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed a rise of Rs 3,820.24 crore to Rs 3,05,657.59 crore. The market valuation of State Bank of India (SBI) went up by Rs 2,097.29 crore to Rs 2,81,883.86 crore.

In the list of top-10 firms, RIL was at the numero-uno place followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ITC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and SBI. During the last week, the Sensex advanced 158.58 points or 0.39 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Over 100 Indian CEOs, Deepika Padukone to visit Davos for 50th WEF annual meet

Over 100 Indian CEOs, several political leaders and select Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone will be in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos in January for the 50th anniversary of the WEF Annual Meeting to discuss what requires to ma...

Tennis-Mladenovic upsets Barty to give France 2-1 lead in Fed Cup final

Kristina Mladenovic moved France in sight of a first Fed Cup title in 16 years by pulling off a brave 2-6 6-4 7-61 win over world number one Ash Barty in the first reverse singles of the final against Australia on Sunday. Mladenovics inspir...

Cyclone Bulbul lashes Bangladesh, killing fisherman and homemaker

Cyclone Bulbul lashed Bangladesh overnight, killing two people, injuring scores and damaging homes but prompt evacuations saved many lives and the worst was over, officials said on Sunday. No major damage was reported in camps in southeast ...

'Narcos: Mexico' star Tenoch Huerto to lead new 'Purge' thriller

Tenoch Huerta, best known for Narcos Mexico, will star as the male lead in the new Purge horror thriller. Huerta, who played Mexican drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero in the Netflix series, will feature opposite Ana de la Reguera in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019