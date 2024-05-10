Elderly climate activists damage Magna Carta case at British Library

Left Menu

Two climate protesters aged 82 and 85 smashed parts of the reinforced case holding an original text of the Magna Carta in the British Library in London on Friday before the pair - one an Anglican priest - were stopped by security staff.

Two climate protesters aged 82 and 85 smashed parts of the reinforced case holding an original text of the Magna Carta in the British Library in London on Friday before the pair - one an Anglican priest - were stopped by security staff. In a video clip posted by Just Stop Oil on social media Reverend Dr Sue Parfitt (82) held a chisel over the case as Judy Bruce (85) hit it with a lump hammer several times. Parfitt then held up a banner saying "THE GOVERNMENT IS BREAKING THE LAW."

The historic document was not damaged, according to the library. There are only four original Magna Carta texts, the 13th century English treaty which established that nobody was above the law. Two of them are kept in the British Library, one is in Salisbury Cathedral and the other is held in Lincoln Castle.

"As a Christian I am compelled to do all that I can to alleviate the appalling suffering that's coming down the line and is here already ... we must Just Stop Oil," Parfitt could be heard to say in the video clip. London's Metropolitan Police said later they had arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage in relation to the incident.

Britain has been cracking down on disruptive demonstrations, especially by climate campaigners, who have interrupted a series of sports events, blocked traffic and even broke into Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's private residence last year to drape his house in black fabric in protest against his oil policy. The government passed new legislation in 2023 allowing tougher action against disruptive protests.

