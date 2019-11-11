International Development News
Development News Edition

Alibaba's Singles' Day success shows e-commerce dominance in China

Alibaba's Singles' Day akin to Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States and has become a highlight of China's e-commerce industry, with other retailers running concurrent promotions.

Alibaba's Singles' Day success shows e-commerce dominance in China
Image Credit: Twitter (@AlibabaGroup)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Alibaba Group Holding raked in $23 billion worth of sales in the first nine hours of its annual Singles' Day shopping extravaganza on Monday.
  • The 24-hour shopping event has become a highlight of China's e-commerce industry, with other retailers running concurrent promotions.
  • China is on track to book $1.94 trillion in e-commerce sales in 2019, more than three times the United States in second place with $586.92 billion.

China's dominant e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd raked in $23 billion worth of sales in the first nine hours of its annual Singles' Day shopping extravaganza on Monday, setting records as the event celebrates its 11th year. The 24-hour shopping event is akin to Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States and has become a highlight of China's e-commerce industry, with other retailers running concurrent promotions.

Here are some quick facts about China's e-commerce's industry:

WORLD'S BIGGEST

China is on track to book $1.94 trillion in e-commerce sales in 2019, more than three times the United States in second place with $586.92 billion, showed a report from researcher eMarketer. China on its own represents 54.7% of the global e-commerce market, nearly twice the share of the next five countries combined, the report showed.

However, the country is ranked fourth when it comes to forecast e-commerce sales growth for 2019, behind Mexico, India and the Philippines, according to eMarketer.

TOP PLAYERS

Alibaba's e-commerce marketplaces - business-to-consumer Tmall and Taobao, where both individuals and businesses set up shop - are China's dominant shopping platforms, hosting thousands of merchants selling products as varied as T-shirts, household sundries and four-poster beds. The firm's competitors include longtime rival JD.com, which sources goods and sells them directly to consumers, and four-year-old Pinduoduo Inc that managed to break into the top ranks by courting China's rural residents with deep discounts and a group-buying model.

There are also a range of other e-commerce sites that focus on different market segments, such as cosmetics, groceries and home appliances. Competition between platforms is rife and has boiled over into the public sphere. Earlier this month, regulators summoned over 20 platforms and urged them to stop practices that could be seen as monopolistic.

SECTOR'S BACKBONE

E-commerce in China is heavily reliant on an army of logistics companies and couriers as well as payment systems such as Alibaba-backed Alipay and WeChat Pay from Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Couriers STO Express Co Ltd, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, YTO Express Group Co Ltd, S.F. Holding Co Ltd, and Yunda Holding Co Ltd send parcels for as little as 8 yuan ($1.14), making purchases online more convenient at times than offline. Many couriers are also part of the Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, majority-owned by Alibaba which co-founded it in 2013. Cainiao provides software to and shares data with warehouses, couriers and logistics firms.

JD.com manages its own logistics network - a FedEx-style parcel delivery service that it started last year.

HOW ARE THEY FARING?

The rapid growth of Alibaba and JD.com into e-commerce giants has tracked that of China's economy and the expansion of the country's middle class over the past two decades. This, however, has also made them vulnerable, as the economy slows to its weakest pace in almost three decades and retail sales post their slowest growth since early 2003.

In November, Alibaba said revenue for the quarter to September-end for its core commerce business rose 40% year-on-year, versus 56% in the same period in 2018. Their next step, as a result, has been to diversify, with Alibaba moving into financial services, cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI), while JD.com has invested in AI to improve its logistics and advertising capabilities.

They are also doubling down on reaching consumers in China's second- and third-tier cities, where Pinduoduo currently has a foothold, citing more promising, higher growth.

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-FTSE erases last week's gain on rising Hong Kong tensions

UKs main stock index fell sharply on Monday as a violent escalation in protests in Hong Kong knocked Asia-facing financial stocks, while investors waited for British economic growth numbers. The FTSE 100 slid 0.7 by 0806 GMT, handing back n...

UPDATE 1-Rising HK tensions drag Asia-exposed UK stocks

UKs main stock index fell sharply on Monday as a violent day of protest in Hong Kong knocked on Asia-exposed financial stocks, while investors waited for UK economic growth numbers. The FTSE 100 slid 0.6 by 0906 GMT, handing back nearly all...

Foreign children can enter SA without supporting documents

Home Affairs Minister, Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, has signed a waiver that allows foreign children to enter the country without carrying additional supporting documents such as birth certificates and consent letters.The waiver has been applicabl...

Saurabh Chaudhary wins silver in Asian Shooting Championship

Teen shooter Saurabh Chaudhary claimed the silver medal in mens 10m air pistol event to continue Indias surge at the 14th Asian Championship here on Monday. The 17-year-old World Cup and the Asian Games gold-medallist shot 244.5 to finish s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019