FTSE erases last week's gain on rising Hong Kong tensions

UK's main stock index fell sharply on Monday as a violent escalation in protests in Hong Kong knocked Asia-facing financial stocks, while investors waited for British economic growth numbers. The FTSE 100 slid 0.7% by 0806 GMT, handing back nearly all the gains accumulated last week, while the FTSE 250 index of more domestic-focussed firms lost 0.5%.

Bluechips HSBC, Prudential and China-exposed miners all slipped roughly 2% after news that Hong Kong police shot and wounded one protester as the pro-democracy unrest continued into its 24th straight week. Baker Greggs, however, leaped 9% to top FTSE 250 gainers after hiking profit targets.

