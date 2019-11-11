International Development News
Development News Edition

WOG Group successfully exits Patong reuse water treatment plant

WOG ITR Water Solution Company Limited based in Thailand ('WOG ITR') has been successfully acquired by Wiik Water Company Limited ('Wiik Water'), a subsidiary of Wiik and Hoeglund Public Company Limited.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 14:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 14:18 IST
WOG Group successfully exits Patong reuse water treatment plant
Reuse water Project. Image Credit: ANI

Bangkok [Thailand] Nov 11(ANI/NewsVoir): WOG ITR Water Solution Company Limited based in Thailand ('WOG ITR') has been successfully acquired by Wiik Water Company Limited ('Wiik Water'), a subsidiary of Wiik and Hoeglund Public Company Limited. WOG ITR is a Project SPV of WOG Group for the concession signed with the Patong municipality in Phuket, Thailand.

WOG Group is a leading water company with expertise in waste water, water treatment and desalination projects. WOG Group has experience in successfully executing projects across South East Asia, South Asia, Middle East and the Caribbean using high end water treatment technologies. WOG operates as an Engineering, Procurement and Construction company (EPC) apart from building and operating water treatment plants on BOOT, BOT, DBOT and BOO basis. WOG ITR, set up in 2012, had signed a 30-year concession with Patong Municipality in the Phuket province of Thailand on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis. The 25,000 m3 per day project is to treat the waste water, convert into reusable water and supply to customers after laying pipeline. The plant was completed in 2014 and has been selling treated water since then. The current customers for the project include leading hotel chains, mall operators and resorts.

Wiik and Hoeglund, listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, entered the water resources management business in 2016 in order to meet the demand for water in the industrial sector. The company is a market leader since last 30 years in the manufacturing of HDPE pipe and fittings. The Company has also been recognized internationally in terms of products and product quality control. Wiik Water has increased its service areas post the transaction. WOG sold the plant for Thai Baht 300 million (USD 10 Million) and will continue as a minority partner with up to 10 percent revenue share agreement for the balance life of the concession.

"This is a milestone deal in the Thai water treatment industry. The sale of the project to Wiik Water creates new growth opportunities and opens new avenues for WOG Group. The deal marks the first successful exit for WOG from owned projects. This strengthens our financial capabilities and provides capital to invest in the robust pipeline of projects across the globe," said Sunil Rajan, President of WOG Group. This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Monitor use of plastic in election campaigns: NGT to EC

The National Green Tribunal NGT has directed the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officers of all states and Union Territories to monitor the compliance of advisories against the use of plastic, especially banners and ho...

CentriX Projects - adding a winning touch to corporate spaces

Bengaluru Karnataka India Nov 11 ANINewsVoir CentriX Projects, the one-stop solutions provider for corporate interiors was recently applauded at the prestigious Economic Times -Business Excellence 2019 event, held recently in the city. It w...

UPDATE 1-Rising HK tensions drag Asia-exposed UK stocks

UKs main stock index fell sharply on Monday as a violent day of protest in Hong Kong knocked Asia-exposed financial stocks, while investors waited for UK economic growth numbers. The FTSE 100 slid 0.6 by 0906 GMT, handing back nearly all th...

Paytm plans to invest Rs 500 cr in tech startups

Digital payments firm Paytm on Monday said it plans to invest Rs 500 crore in early-stage startups that build complementary technologies augmenting the digital ecosystem. The company will focus on artificial intelligence-based technology an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019