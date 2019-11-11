International Development News
China outstanding total social financing up 10.7% y/y at end-Oct

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  Updated: 11-11-2019 14:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 14:42 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

China's outstanding total social financing (TSF) was 219.6 trillion yuan ($31.40 trillion) at the end of October, up 10.7% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday. TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

In October, TSF fell sharply to 618.9 billion yuan from 2.27 trillion yuan in September. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected October TSF of 1.00 trillion yuan. ($1 = 6.9941 Chinese yuan renminbi)

