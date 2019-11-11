Tizeti launches 4G LTE in Nigeria to accelerate access to broadband connectivity

In line with its focus on accelerating access to affordable broadband connectivity in Africa's underserved populations, Tizeti (Tizeti.com), West Africa's pioneer solar-based internet service provider, has launched its 4G LTE network in Nigeria, with the plans to extend to leading cities in Nigeria and West Africa in 2020. Announcing the rollout of high-speed 4G services to Rivers, Ogun and the Edo States, in a first phase launch, Tizeti's Chief Executive Officer, Kendall Ananyi promises its 4G connectivity will empower more Nigerians in Nigeria's South-South and South-West states, stimulate economic activities and provide unlimited access to affordable and reliable broadband services.

This launch follows the build of brand-new, solar-powered, 4G-capable towers in Port Harcourt, Rivers State where Tizeti will offer its first 4G and ISP services, to be followed by new towers in Ogun and Edo.

Mr. Ananyi believes that this new solution will boost internet penetration in the new states and contribute to accelerating digital transformation across Nigeria "Access to affordable and reliable unlimited internet connectivity has been an intractable problem for a lot of Nigerian businesses and residential customers, especially for people in Edo, Rivers and Ogun States. To address this and provide a sustainable and cost-effective solution, we leverage our solar-powered, always-on towers and robust internet bandwidth from MainOne to create a low CAPEX and OPEX network of owned and operated towers. This allows us to offer customers unlimited internet at 30 to 50% the cost of traditional mobile data plans".

The launch of its 4G network provides Tizeti the opportunity to drive the growth in demand for eCommerce, music, interactive games and video consumption in Nigeria, especially from popular social media apps that have integrated video calling and video stories as well as content sites such as YouTube, Netflix, and Iroko.

The price for a Tizeti unlimited plan is 9,500 Nigerian Naira per month. The company has 1.1 million unique users and internet services that include a new Skype-like personal and business enterprise communications service — WifiCall.ng and access to video streaming sites & services.

(With Inputs from APO)