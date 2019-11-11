Alkem Laboratories Q2 net up 46.12 pc at Rs 380.52 cr

Pharmaceuticals firm Alkem Laboratories on Monday reported a 46.12 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 380.52 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 260.42 crore in the year-ago period, Alkem Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,264.03 crore as compared to Rs 1,918.90 crore in the year-ago quarter, a growth of 17.99 per cent, it added. Commenting on the results, Alkem Managing Director Sandeep Singh said the second quarter was a strong one for the company, marked by robust growth across most of the company's key therapy segments in India and healthy growth in international business.

"Our ongoing efforts towards cost optimisation and productivity improvement are yielding results with year-on-year improvement in EBIDTA margins during the quarter and six months ending September 2019," he added. The company said its India business sales grew 17.6 per cent to Rs 1,550.3 crore as compared with Rs 1,318.4 crore in the same period a year ago.

International business posted sales of Rs 669.1 crore as against Rs 580 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, a growth of 15.2 per cent. US sales in the quarter stood at Rs 527.6 crore, recording a growth of 11.7 per cent, it added.

Commenting on the outlook, Singh said, "We look forward to carry this momentum for the remaining part of the year as we leverage the investments we have made in our infrastructure, capabilities and our people over the last two years." PTI RKL RVK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)