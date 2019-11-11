International Development News
Development News Edition

Africa ready to absorb more investments: AfDB President Adesina

This was emphasized by President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, during his address on Monday on the first day of the second Africa Investment Forum, taking place in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Africa ready to absorb more investments: AfDB President Adesina
“A lot of progress is being made with a highly dedicated team of partners working around the clock to accelerate the financial closure of investments,” he said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The investments concluded during last year's Africa Investment Forum and which have since been realized, are the clearest indication that the continent is open for business.

This was emphasized by President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, during his address on Monday on the first day of the second Africa Investment Forum, taking place in Sandton, Johannesburg.

"Africa is ready to absorb more investments," he said. "The risk perceptions from the continent, while high, are often exaggerated. And they do not often match what data shows and return performance on investment."

Moody's investment service report on project bank loans financed between 1983 and 2016, shows that Africa has one of the lowest project default rates in the whole world.

"This is much, much lower than Latin America, Asia, Eastern Europe, North America, and Oceania. Yet, investments are tilted to regions with much higher default rates. So it's not about real risks or other passive risks," he said.

During last year's gathering, the forum secured investment interests for deals valued at $37 billion in less than 72 hours.

"A lot of progress is being made with a highly dedicated team of partners working around the clock to accelerate the financial closure of investments," he said.

Among these was the $500 million Africa Infrastructure Investment Fund and $175 million for the Capital Guarantee Fund for Investors. In South Africa, the beef agro-processing project sought and secured $300 million.

"The Alicia Identity Fund, a private equity fund targeting women businesses, sought $72 million – it was secured," he said.

Among the many successfully rolled out projects was the Mara Phone factories in South Africa and Rwanda.

"The Africa Investment Forum is not a talk shop. We deliver concrete transactions. Our teams are working hard and on target to reach the financial close of several investments before the end of their year. We promise we deliver," he said.

"[At] this forum we focus on changing the investment narrative for Africa - not for others, but itself. Africa has repositioned itself, Africa is harnessing investor interest and investments. If you can dream it, we can deliver it. I am delighted that we have a euphoria of potential investors from Africa and outside of Africa."

He said the continent needed to do more on synthetic synchronization to trans-service on assets to the private sector and balance short-term and long-term risks on profiles.

"We look forward to getting more institutional investors with bankable projects. Africa offers an incredibly compelling investment case. Africa can no longer be ignored," he said.

The African Development Bank, he said, is more than ever geared up to help grow investment in the continent.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

JNU students attending convocation say last day 'ruined' due to protests

Many students who got their degrees at the third convocation ceremony of the Jawaharlal Nehru University were left disheartened on Monday owing to the protests over fee hike as they felt their last day as a JNU student was ruined. There wer...

Expedite pending cases relating to SC & S T: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday asserted that pending cases relating to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe need to be expedited and the law department should appoint special public prosecutors in different special courts for th...

Maharashtra governor refused to grant more time to the

Maharashtra governor refused to grant more time to theSena to stake claim to form government Aaditya....

UPDATE 3-Turkey starts repatriating Islamic State detainees

Turkey said on Monday it had deported two captives from Islamic State -- a German and an American -- beginning a programme to repatriate detainees that has caused friction with its NATO allies since it launched an offensive in northern Syri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019