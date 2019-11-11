International Development News
Development News Edition

I-T dept busts Rs 3,300-cr hawala racket involving infra firms

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 19:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 19:45 IST
I-T dept busts Rs 3,300-cr hawala racket involving infra firms
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The CBDT on Monday claimed that the Income Tax Department has busted a hawala racket worth Rs 3,300-crore and spread across multiple cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad with links to "leading corporate houses" in the infrastructure sector. The raids to unearth the large tax evasion nexus were conducted in the first week of this month on 42 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Erode, Pune, Agra and Goa on a group of people indulging in issuing bogus bills and carrying on hawala transactions.

"The search action was successful in unearthing incriminating evidences and establishing the nexus between big corporates, hawala operators and identification of entire chain of delivery, as well as siphoning of funds by way of bogus contracts to the tune of Rs 3,300 crore," the CBDT said in a statement. The raids resulted in the busting of a "major racket of cash generation" by leading corporate houses in the infrastructure sector through bogus contracts and bills, it said.

Hawala denotes illegal transaction of funds by skirting the legal banking channels. "Funds meant for public infrastructure projects were siphoned off through entry operators, lobbyists, and hawala dealers," it said.

The Board, the policy-making body for the I-T department, however, did not identify the entities raided. The companies involved in the siphoning off funds are mostly located in the national capital region and Mumbai, it said.

One such company was earlier searched by I-T sleuths in April this year, the statement said. "The projects involved in bogus billing are major infrastructure and EWS (economically weaker section) projects located in south India."

"Evidence of cash payment of more than Rs 150 crore to a prominent person in Andhra Pradesh has also been unearthed during the search," the CBDT said. "Unexplained cash of Rs 4.19 crore and jewelry (worth) in excess of Rs 3.2 crore was also seized during the search operation," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

L-G reviews health and medical education sector in J-K

Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday reviewed the health and medical education sector and also the externally aided projects being executed by the Economic Reconstruction Agency here, officials said. Separate revi...

CM lashes out at VP,TDP Prez, Pawan Kalyan for oppn to English

CM lashes out at VP,TDP Prez, Pawan Kalyan for oppn to English in mandal,zilla parishad schools Amaravati, Nov 11 PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday lashed out at Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu,TDP presid...

Uranium particles' detected at undeclared site in Iran: IAEA (AFP) PMSPMS

Uranium particles detected at undeclared site in Iran IAEA AFP PMSPMS...

Over 1,500 birds of around 15 species found dead around Sambhar Lake in Jaipur

Hundreds of migratory birds of over a dozen species have been found dead in Sambhar lake area near Jaipur. Water contamination is suspected to be the cause behind the birds death, said officials, adding, the exact reason, however, would be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019