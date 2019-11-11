International Development News
Development News Edition

IMF to continue work with Odisha for fiscal management: Official sources

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 22:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 21:56 IST
IMF to continue work with Odisha for fiscal management: Official sources
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreed to continue its program under South Asia Training and Technical Assistance Center (SATTAC), in areas of improving fiscal management and resource augmentation in Odisha, official sources said on Monday. The decision in this regard was taken at a high-level meeting on Public Finance Management (PFM) system, chaired by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy.

A team of IMF representatives, headed by Anne Marie Gulde, Deputy Director, Asia-Pacific Department attended the meeting. Under the SATTAC, the IMF provides the capacity development facility to India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka and technical assistance support to few states including Odisha, official sources said.

Quoting IMF team leader Anne Marie Gulde, an official statement, issued by the chief secretary's office, said: "Fiscal reforms in Odisha are on the right path with sensible approaches." "Odisha has shown great interest and progress in improving PFM. It is one of the most active states in India. We are impressed by the level of political will, technical preparedness, administrative commitment and the degree of progress that has already been made. We will continue our joint effort with Odisha in the coming two years for full achievement of the targets", Gulde also said.

The issues of fiscal reforms relating to the implementation of strategic planning and budget-making, preparation of fiscal strategy paper, Odisha Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, fiscal risk management, e-procurement, and others were discussed in the meeting, said finance secretary A K Meena. Sukhwinder Singh, Director South-Asia Training and Technical Assistance Center said the success of Odisha could be showcased as a model for emulation by other states.

During the meeting, Meena said the size of the state's budget has increased from Rs 18,516.52 crore in 2001-02 to Rs 1.39 lakh crore in 2019-20, recording a growth of more than 18 times. "Odisha is now a revenue surplus state. Overcoming the revenue deficit of 5.48 percent of GSDP in 2001-02, the state has reached a revenue surplus of 2.17 percent in 2018-19. The debt has decreased from 46.48 percent of GSDP in 2001-02 to 19.7 percent of GSDP in 2019-20," Meena said.

This apart, the finance secretary also said the fiscal deficit has been reduced from 7.68 percent to 3.49 percent during the period. The capital outlay for infrastructural sector has also been increased from 1.72 percent of GSDP in 2001-02 to 4.53 percent in 2019-20, Meena added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as Trump, Hong Kong dampen mood

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Monday, as prospects of a quick resolution to the U.S.-China trade war dimmed following comments from President Donald Trump, while escalating violence in Hong Kong added to the downbeat sentiment. Hopes of...

Sports News Roundup: Jokic, Nuggets to top Wolves; Canada's Davis Cup team and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA roundup Jokic, Nuggets recover to top Wolves in OTNikola Jokic hit a 15-foot jumper with 3.3 seconds left in overtime, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 100-98, ...

Former Lions WR Rogers dies at 38

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver and No. 2 overall draft pick Charles Rogers has died at 38. We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Charles Rogers, the Lions said in a statement Monday. From Saginaw, to East Lansing, to Detroit...

As Sena fails to produce letter of support, NCP gets Guv invite

The NCP, which is the third-largest party in Maharashtra, on Monday night got an invite from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asking it to express willingness and ability to form a government, shortly after the Shiv Sena failed to submit the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019