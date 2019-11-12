International Development News
Development News Edition

FOREX-Pound holds gains as Brexit Party pledge eases hung parliament fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 07:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 07:12 IST
FOREX-Pound holds gains as Brexit Party pledge eases hung parliament fears
Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling held gains in early Asian trade on Tuesday, having hit a six-month high versus the euro and rising as much as 1% against the dollar overnight, as the prospect of a hung parliament in UK elections eased slightly.

In a significant boost for Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of the Dec. 12 election, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said his party was standing down candidates in seats won by the Conservatives in 2017 and would instead focus on challenging anti-Brexit politicians. The pound rallied to as high as $1.2896 on the news, which the market had interpreted as reducing the probability of a hung- or Labor-led- government. The currency later eased to $1.2858.

Against the euro, the sterling strengthened to its highest level since May 8, at 85.62 pence. Lee Hardman, a strategist at MUFG said the Brexit Party standing down candidates could clear the way for the Conservatives to pass their Brexit withdrawal deal.

The pound had already risen above $1.28 before Farage's announcement, after data showed the UK economy had narrowly missed a recession in the third quarter of 2019, expanding 0.3%. "The sterling's move was notable because other currencies were quiet, mainly because the U.S. market was closed," said Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

"Although it certainly is positive the Conservatives got greater support, I'm not all that optimistic because I think anything can happen in the coming month." Also weighing on the dollar were doubts about Beijing's and Washington's potential agreement to roll back tariffs and concerns over rising Hong Kong tensions, although trading volumes were lower than usual with U.S. markets partially closed on Monday for Veterans Day.

"The dollar's recent rally on the back of rising Treasury yields paused yesterday as the U.S. cash bond market was closed," said Mitsuo Imaizumi, chief currency strategist at Daiwa Securities. The euro last changed hands at $1.1034, while the greenback last traded at 109.12 yen, both little changed on the day.

In Hong Kong, riot police fired tear gas at a university campus on early Tuesday, a day after a protester was shot and a man set on fire in some of the most dramatic unrest to rock the Chinese-ruled city in more than five months. Also, caution ruled ahead of a speech by President Trump to the Economic Club of New York later in the day in case there was any new word on the Sino-U.S. "phase one" trade deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump expected to delay European auto tariff decision -EU officials

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce this week that he is delaying a decision on whether to slap tariffs on cars and auto parts imported from the European Union, likely for another six months, EU officials said. We have a sol...

Three performers stabbed on stage in Saudi capital

A Yemeni man has stabbed three performers during a live play in the Saudi capital, police said, in the first such attack since the ultra-conservative kingdom began easing decades-old restrictions on entertainment. The assailant was arrested...

Australia readies for 'catastrophic' bushfires

Thousands of firefighters fanned out across eastern Australia Tuesday as gale-force winds, scorching temperatures and tinder-dry bushland brought catastrophic fire conditions. Dozens of bushfires were already burning out of control as tempe...

Disneyland 'Tiki' birds among vast theme park auction

A Los Angeles gallery is preparing to auction more than 1,500 rare items from Disneyland and Walt Disney World, dating back to the theme parks founding in the 1950s. Mike Van Eaton, co-owner of Van Eaton Galleries, said on Monday that the a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019