Home textile exporters' body writes to PM seeking release of RoSCTL dues

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 16:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:35 IST
The Home Textile Exporters' Welfare Association (HEWA) has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention for release of pending dues under the RoSCTL, a taxes and levies rebate scheme. In March, the government had announced the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies on Export of Garments and Made-ups (RoSCTL) scheme which provides rebate on all embedded taxes on exports, but HEWA claims exporters are yet to receive the refunds from this scheme which are pending since last eight months.

"As the matter is still under consideration of the PM Office and we are hopeful that we will get a positive response at the earliest," HEWA Director Anant Srivastava told PTI. He said if the pending RoSCTL amount is released at the earliest it will be feasible for Indian Exporters to ship their consignments on time.

According to Srivastava, a delegation from HEWA met Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani in September and had detailed discussion on pending RoSCTL dues. Under the scheme, maximum rate of rebate for apparel is 6.05 per cent while for made-ups, this goes up to 8.2 per cent.

The made-ups segment comprises of home textiles products such as bed linen, pillows and carpets.

