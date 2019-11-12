International Development News
Airtel strengthens connectivity along Chennai metro rail route

  • Chennai
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 17:18 IST
Telecom service major Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it has strengthened 4G services on the Chennai Metro rail route for the benefit of its customers. Airtel mobile customers can now enjoy seamless high-speed data and voice connectivity while traveling along the Chennai Metro rail route.

The 4G data and voice services are available across underground and overhead routes and stations of Phase 1 and 2 of Chennai Metro, a company statement said. "We are delighted to partner with Chennai Metro to ensure that our customers stay connected while commuting on the metro," Company CEO, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Manoj Murali said.

"As part of our network transformation program Project Leap, we continue to invest in building a world-class and future-ready network to serve digital needs," he said. Under the 'Project Leap' initiative, Airtel offers 4G connectivity across the country.

From Ladakh in the North to Kanyakumari in the South and Tawang in the East to Kutch in the West. The company has committed over Rs 60,000 crore investment for the initiative.

