International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Premier Foods to launch new mini cakes as Mr Kipling re-boot pays off

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 17:17 IST
UPDATE 2-Premier Foods to launch new mini cakes as Mr Kipling re-boot pays off
Image Credit: Pixabay

Premier Foods will launch a new range of mince pies, cherry Bakewells and fruit pies packaged as Mr. Kipling mini cakes ahead of Christmas, after a relaunch of the popular sweet treats brand helped it bounce back to profit. Shares in the Bisto gravy and OXO cube maker surged as much as 10% after the group reported a first-half pretax profit of 15 million pounds ($19.19 million), compared to a loss of 2.2 million pounds last year.

They are the first set of results under Chief Executive Alex Whitehouse, who is trying to turn around the company after its share price tanked following a failed takeover attempt by U.S. food maker McCormick & Co Inc three years ago. Whitehouse has been credited with turning around Premier Food's UK business, including a relaunch of the Mr. Kipling cake brand, which has outperformed the rest of the group.

Premier Foods sales have been boosted by a TV advertising push. The company also said sales of Nissin Soba Noodles & Cup Noodles, which it sells in a partnership with its biggest shareholder Nissin Foods Holdings, more than doubled.

The group, which also reported lower debt, now plans to capitalize on Mr. Kipling's successful re-boot with mini versions of its sweet treats. "The introduction of these new mini versions of some of Mr. Kipling's most popular products follows the significant reconfiguration of an existing manufacturing line at its Stoke bakery," the company said.

"This has vastly improved the flexibility of different cake sizes and types and facilitates the development of more new products which closely match consumer trends," it added. Shares in the company were up 7.9% to 36 pence at 1029 GMT.

The Ambrosia rice pudding maker, which has been chipping away at its debt, reported the net debt of 492.9 million pounds at the end of the first half, compared to 509.5 million pounds last year. Whitehouse also said the company was getting "quite rehearsed" at stockpiling ahead of Brexit and that it continued to take the precautions it took since the "first Brexit" deadline of March 29. ($1 = 0.7815 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. Republicans say inquiry has not established impeachable offenseCongressional Republicans said on Monday that weeks of closed-door impeachment testimony have not established tha...

UPDATE 1-As impeachment probe starts new phase, Trump promises another transcript

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday dangled a new line of defense a day before Congress impeachment inquiry into his dealings with Ukraine goes public, promising to release details about another call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Ze...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. British rocker Doherty likely to admit affray in Paris court plea lawyerBritish indie rocker Pete Doherty is likely to plead guilty to charges of affray in a Paris court on Tuesda...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Solid Biosciences gene therapy trial put on hold for second time, shares slumpSolid Biosciences Inc said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had put on hold a trial testing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019