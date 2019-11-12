International Development News
Hitachi Vantara unveils new regional operations hub in

  • Hyderabad
  Updated: 12-11-2019 17:46 IST
Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd on Tuesday unveiled a new regional operations hub here that would act as an innovation and global delivery center for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Hitachi Vantara is expanding its presence in Hyderabad to help accelerate its global business.

India, with its highly skilled workforce and regional prominence, plays a critical role in the company's global growth strategy, CEO of the company, Brian Householder said. "Today we are making an announcement specifically in Hyderabad for our regional operations hub.

It is very important in terms of what we are looking to do and if you are looking at the innovation, this is a Global Delivery centre for the overall region (APAC)," he told reporters here. Noting that the company presently has 300 employees in Hyderabad, a senior official of Hitachi Vantara said it expects to nearly double its talent base by next year..

