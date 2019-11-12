Abbott India Q2 profit up 30 pc to Rs 178 cr
Drug firm Abbott India on Tuesday reported 29.5 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 178.33 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 137.68 crore for the year-ago period, Abbott India said in a filing to BSE.
Total income for the quarter under review rose about 8 per cent to Rs 1,083.7 crore as against Rs 1,004.2 crore for the same period a year ago.
