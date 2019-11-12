International Development News
Development News Edition

Europe agrees to develop more weapons independently of U.S.

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 18:55 IST
Europe agrees to develop more weapons independently of U.S.
Image Credit: Flickr / Ajith Kumar

European Union governments gave the green light on Tuesday for 13 new defense projects in a step to develop more firepower independently of the United States. Under plans agreed by EU defense ministers in Brussels, work will begin on a new patrol vessel, an electronic jamming weapon for aircraft and technology to track ballistic missiles.

The projects took months to negotiate but French President Emmanuel Macron underlined the desire for deeper EU defense collaboration last week when he said the U.S.-led NATO defense alliance was dying. Some 47 joint EU defense projects are now in the works following the signing of a pact by France, Germany and 23 other EU governments in late 2017 to fund, develop and deploy armed forces following Britain's decision to quit the bloc.

Any new weapons on land, at sea or in the air and cyberspace can be put at NATO's disposal, but U.S. President Donald Trump's questioning of the alliance's significance has added impetus to European defense efforts. Macron has expressed doubt about NATO's security maxim that an attack on one ally is an attack on all. But many European allies reject his portrayal of NATO, which will hold a summit in London on Dec. 4, as brain dead.

SEEKING MORE EFFICIENCY Although 22 EU countries are in NATO, the bloc hopes to launch a multi-billion-euro weapons fund from 2021 requiring EU member states to work together on designing and building new tanks, ships, and technology.

"We do not invest enough (in defense) and that investment is not efficient enough," French Defence Minister Florence Parly told France Inter radio on Monday, citing 20 different types of combat aircraft in the EU, compared to six in the United States. European defense planning, operations, and weapons development foresee France taking a big role in 60% of the 47 projects, often with Germany, Italy and Spain.

Under the latest projects, France will head plans to better track ballistic missiles in space, and develop an electronic jamming weapon with Spain and Sweden for European combat aircraft to overcome enemy air defenses. With Italy, France will develop a prototype for a new class of military ship, to be known as a European Patrol Corvette.

France, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden also aim to deliver a new anti-submarine system to protect sea lanes and communication. France is already leading work on new European helicopters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Man beaten up by lover's kin commits suicide

A 22-year-old man committed suicide on Tuesday while his lover attempted to end her life after he was allegedly beaten by her relatives opposing their relationship, police said. Shahir, belonging to Kottakal, was found unconscious after co...

UPDATE 3-Spain's Socialists and Podemos reach preliminary coalition deal

Spains Socialists and far-left Unidas Podemos party agreed on the basis of a coalition government on Tuesday, just two days after a parliamentary election delivered a highly fragmented parliament. The election - the countrys fourth in four ...

Zimbabwe issues fresh banknotes to ease cash shortages

Harare, Nov 12 AFP Cash-strapped Zimbabweans began using new banknotes and coins Tuesday, as the nations central bank seeks to ease chronic shortages. The Zimbabwean dollar is being gradually reintroduced, after being rendered worthless by ...

Bayer CropScience Q2 profit up slightly at Rs 169.8 cr

Bayer CropScience Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 169.8 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal. Its net profit stood at Rs 166.8 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulator...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019