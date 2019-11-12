International Development News
Lebanon banks to seek security conditions to enable staff to resume work

  • Reuters
  • Beirut
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 21:34 IST
  • Created: 12-11-2019 21:14 IST
Lebanon's banking association pledged to work with authorities to provide suitable security conditions to enable bank staff to resume work, following a strike on Tuesday by employees complaining of aggressive behavior by customers.

The Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL) said in a statement banks would continue to meet customer needs through ATMs and call centers. A union representing bank employees earlier called for the strike to continue on Wednesday.

