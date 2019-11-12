Lebanon banks to seek security conditions to enable staff to resume work
Lebanon's banking association pledged to work with authorities to provide suitable security conditions to enable bank staff to resume work, following a strike on Tuesday by employees complaining of aggressive behavior by customers.
The Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL) said in a statement banks would continue to meet customer needs through ATMs and call centers. A union representing bank employees earlier called for the strike to continue on Wednesday.
