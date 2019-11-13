International Development News
Development News Edition

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 13:01 IST
Rupee depreciates 30 paise against US dollar

The Indian rupee depreciated 30 paise to 71.77 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday amid rising concerns over the US-China trade deal and political unrest in Hong Kong. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.75 against the US dollar, then further slipped to 71.77, showing a decline of 30 paise over its previous closing.

On Monday, the local unit had closed at 71.47 against the US dollar. Indian financial market remained closed on Tuesday for "Guru Nanak Jayanti".

Domestic bourses opened on a flat note on Wednesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading at 40,346.43 and Nifty quoting at 11,931.30 ahead of the release of consumer price inflation data. Forex traders attribute the weakness in the forex market to weak factory output numbers and weak global cues.

Showing signs of sluggishness in the economy, industrial production shrank by 4.3 per cent in September, registering the weakest performance in seven years due to output decline in manufacturing, mining and electricity sectors, as per official data released on Monday. According to the Central Statistics Office data, 4.3 per cent contraction is the lowest in 2011-12 series of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which was unveiled in May 2017. The IIP had declined by 0.7 per cent in April, 2012.

Factory output, measured in terms of IIP, had expanded by 4.6 per cent in September 2018. Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors purchased shares shares worth Rs 664.20 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose marginally by 0.03 per cent to 98.33. Crude oil benchmark, Brent futures, eased 0.23 per cent to USD 61.92 per barrel.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.54 per cent in morning trade. On the global front, spooking global investors, US President Donald Trump took a combative tone in his recent speech in New York, dubbing China a cheater on trade even as he seeks an initial settlement to calm an 18-month trade war that has hurt US manufacturing output as tracked by the Federal Reserve and industry groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Latest News

The Hidden Hour launches its biggest gaming center in Noida, aims to expand their footprint across key cities in India by 2025

The Hidden Hour, a real-life escape game, launched its biggest gaming arena in India with six engaging games in one outlet at Noida. Located at Spice Mall Noida, the flagship property is spread over 3000 sq. ft area and consists of six thri...

Only challenge is to keep up with standards set by team: Kohli ahead of 1st Test against Bangladesh

Being the top-placed team on ICC World Test Championships points table, India skipper Virat Kohli said the only challenge waiting for them when they take on Bangladesh will be to keep up with those standards. The challenge would be to keep ...

After Congress, NCP sets up committee to discuss Common Minimum Programme

Nationalist Congress Party NCP on Wednesday set up a committee comprising Maharashtra leaders to discuss Common Minimum Programme with Congress. The committee includes Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Nawab Mal...

Next CM of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena, says Raut after getting discharged from hospital

HIGHLIGHTRaut was admitted to the Lilavati hospital on November 11.Maharashtra came under the Presidents Rule on TuesdayShiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday reiterated that the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena....
