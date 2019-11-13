International Development News
MillionCenters for tutors and learners - an industry first and unique experience

MillionCenters is a unique social platform connecting thousands of users who wish to learn an art or to pursue their passion with learning centers near to them.

Making learning and teaching, convenient and hassle free. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Nov 13(ANI/NewsVoir): MillionCenters is a unique social platform connecting thousands of users who wish to learn an art or to pursue their passion with learning centers near to them. MillionCenters bridges the gap between tutors/trainers and students/learners. It helps people find and connect with the best hobby classes, tuition centers, coaching institute, fitness centers and trainers around them.

MillionCenters provides a platform to all alternative fields of teaching like yoga, tuitions, fitness, dance, music and art and craft to promote themselves on social media. It enables them to move to digital and simple technology from the traditional methods of reaching out to prospective students. MC is helping these small and individual teachers to generate more business. It has also become easier for parents and students to find suitable teachers or coaching institutes near them. MillionCenters has developed and designed a very simple, easy and user friendly app and website for people to choose the best verified and trusted centers. Alternative learning like dance, art, crafts, and language classes is a big industry but they are not that tech savvy. MC wants to bridge this gap by providing them right from discovery where a parent is looking for hobby, coaching to quality of teaching service while creating a toolkit for centers to manage their daily affairs like scheduling classes, posting of assignments, tests etc. For learners and parents MC makes it easier to stay connected and monitor the progress of their children and keep them updated of the daily classes.

MillionCenters will become one stop solution for individuals learning requirements, providers of digital technology and marketing platform. There are close to 30 plus categories in which teachers can list themselves namely, Academics, adventures, sports, music, martial arts, cookery, dance, yoga and spiritual, playschool, photography, arts, fitness, playschool, etc. This makes MillionCenters the most preferred choice of learners/parents for finding the best and verified centers for themselves or their children. "When I was looking for a dance class for my granddaughter I found it so difficult to search for the best in the vicinity that is when I realized that there is a huge gap between the seekers and professionals. To bridge this gap and with a vision to bring all the above listed categories on one platform we launched MillionCenters. We aim to tap Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 cities by 2020," said Captain Surinder Singh, Managing Partner, MillionCenters.

There are more than 10,000 plus registered members on MC, and this number is growing with each passing day. With the launch of the mobile based app it has reached a wider audience and has become more accessible to people. The registered members can promote themselves on the social media handles linked to MC. Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin.

