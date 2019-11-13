International Development News
Vakrangee Q2FY2019-20 Financial Results

- Total Income stood at INR 172.75 Crore, QoQ growth of 17.28%

- PAT stood at INR 10.87 Crore, QoQ growth of 39.10%

- 21,000+ Total No. of NextGen Outlets - 8,500 Operational & 12,500+ under On-Boarding process

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vakrangee Limited (VL), announced its unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Key Highlights – Q2FY2019-20

Robust growth seen in Financials due to clear focus on Store profitability and service activation across the network.

PAT has increased by 39.8% QoQ basis due to strong operating leverage as well as impact of lower Tax rates. Strong Operating metrics – NextGen overall throughput increased by ~17% and Number of Transactions increased by 28% on QoQ basis.

Key Financial Highlights for Q2FY2019-20 (Consolidated)

Total Income stood at INR 172.75 crore in Q2FY2019-20 as against INR 147.30 crore for the preceding quarter current year, registering a growth of 17.28%.

Revenue from Operations stood at INR 151.85 crore in Q2FY2019-20 as against INR 126.78 crore for the preceding quarter current year, registering a growth of 19.77%. EBIDTA stood at INR 20.46 crore in Q2FY2019-20 as against INR 19.26 crore for the preceding quarter current year, registering a growth of 6.20%.

PAT stood at INR 10.87 crore in Q2FY2019-20 as against INR 7.81 crore for the preceding quarter current year, registering a growth of 39.10%. EPS (basic) for the face value of INR 1 stood at INR 0.11 in Q2FY2019-20 as against INR 0.07 in Q1FY2019-20, registering a growth of 57.14%.

Performance Update

21,000+ Total No. of NextGen Outlets - 8,500 are operational & 12,500+ outlets On-Boarding process.

~INR 37.5 Billion Quarterly Throughput on Nextgen Vakrangee Platform – Transaction Value US$ 2.1 Billion Annual Run Rate Throughput – Transaction Value - basis Current No. of Operational NextGen Outlets

~15.1 Million Quarterly No. of Transactions on NextGen Vakrangee Platform

About Vakrangee Limited (BSE: 511431) (NSE: VAKRANGEE)

Incorporated in 1990, Vakrangee is the unique technology-driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time banking & Financial Services, ATM, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets. The Assisted Digital Convenience stores are called as 'Vakrangee Kendra' which acts as the 'One-stop shop' for availing various services and products.

For further information, please contact at:

Email: investor@vakrangee.in

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

