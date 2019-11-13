International Development News
Development News Edition

JSPL wins ASSOCHAM award for best women empowerment initiatives

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) has been honoured with the Women Achievers Award by the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) for best women empowerment initiatives. JSPL's Managing Director VR Sharma received the award from Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani during Women Leadership & Empowerment Summit held at New Delhi on November 13, 2019.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 19:53 IST
JSPL's Managing Director VR Sharma receiving the award from Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani. Image Credit: ANI

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) has been honoured with the Women Achievers Award by the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) for best women empowerment initiatives. JSPL's Managing Director VR Sharma received the award from Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani during Women Leadership & Empowerment Summit held at New Delhi on November 13, 2019. The Naveen Jindal led JSPL has been conferred with this prestigious award for implementing multi-dimensional sustainable women empowerment programmes in health, livelihood, education, sports, and related areas through its CSR Arm the JSPL Foundation.

More than Nine lakh women across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Haryana have been benefited by these programmes, implemented under the mentoring Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Shallu Jindal. "We are grateful to the National Jury members of ASSOCHAM for the Award for Best Women Empowerment Initiatives to JSPL. JSPL Foundation has been empowering the Women as the prime mover of sustainable and inclusive prosperity of communities through its multi-dimensional development projects. Such a prestigious award makes us more responsible for our mission of building India & empowering lives", said Smt Jindal congratulating JSPL.

Some of the flagship programmes of JSPL, implemented through its CSR arm JSPL Foundation, focusing on women empowerment include development of sustainable livelihood for more than 12000 women through 1200 micro-enterprises, project Vatsalya for controlling IMR and MMR, Kishori express for controlling anemia among adolescent girls in Odisha and Haryana, Skill development of women by OP Jindal Community College and Sports coaching to more than 400 girls. JSPL Foundation has supported the provision of drinking water for more than ten lakh women and quality education for more than 12000 girls. About 4500 girls have received the scholarship for higher studies. Under Kishori Express 60000 girls are covered for the elimination of anemia. Similarly, more than five lakh women have been benefited by the telemedicine centres and specialized health camps organised by the company. More than 30000 women have received various skill educations by JSPL Foundation.

Recently, JSPL also received FICCI CSR Award, NGO BOX CSR Impact Award and India CSR Project of the decade Award and Mahatma Award for Social Good for its CSR Initiatives. ASSOCHAM is one of the apex trade associations of India, established in 1920 by promoter Chambers, representing all regions of the country. The ASSOCHAM Women Achievers Awards 2019 is to identify, recognize, influence, innovate, inspire and celebrate the outstanding leadership and achievements demonstrated by women that are reflected by the distinct innovations, initiatives, and contributions in various fields.

The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Jindal Steel & Power Limited - New Delhi. ANI takes no editorial responsibility for the same. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

