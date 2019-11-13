International Development News
Development News Edition

Business briefs 2

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 19:58 IST
Business briefs 2

Fintech company Razorpay on Wednesday said it has implemented its second ESOP buyback plan for employees, under which all existing and former employees will be eligible to sell up to 30 per cent of their vested ESOP shares. Sequoia India and Ribbit Capital, two of Razorpay’s key investors will be the buyers at a premium, a statement said.

Over 400 employees will be eligible to participate in the initiative, it added. "At Razorpay, it is important for us to ensure that our employees also grow along with the company and the ESOP Buyback model is a form of wealth creation for all the employees... By encouraging all our former and existing team members to participate in this plan, it's our small gesture of giving back to the people who have trusted us in this journey," Razorpay co-founder and CEO Harshil Mathur said.

* * * * Wipro announces 5G collaboration with Telecom Infra Project

* IT services major Wipro on Wednesday said it will work within the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) to drive 5G adoption in the global communications service provider and enterprise markets. Launched in February 2016, TIP was started with the goal to accelerate the pace of innovation in the telecom industry.

Wipro's work within TIP will promote collaboration between Wipro's 5G strategic initiative, academia and industry thought leaders across communications and Network Equipment Providers (NEP) industries worldwide, a statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-Tesla's 'Made in Germany': Musk sets up shop in Berlin

Tesla will build its first European factory and design centre near Berlin, giving the U.S. electric car pioneer the coveted Made in Germany label just as local rivals Audi, BMW and Mercedes prepare to launch competing cars.Tesla Chief Execu...

TDP used objectionable language against Assembly Speaker: YSRCP MLA Malladi Vishnu

YSR Congress Party MLA Malladi Vishnu on Wednesday said that the Telugu Desam Party TDP leaders had used objectionable language to make allegations against Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetaram and his party will raise the issue with the priv...

Two women held for stealing Rs 50,000 from housewife in Delhi

Two women were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 50,000 from a housewife while she was at a bank in south Delhis Neb Sarai area, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Renu 35 and Chameli 48, hail from Madhya Pradeshs Rajgarh district. The...

Banks may be given incentive to extend loans in backward areas: RBI Dy Guv

RBI Deputy Governor M K Jain on Wednesday made a case for incentivising banks to extend loans to poor in backward areas in a bid to promote financial inclusion. Speaking at an event organised by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019