Ashoka Buildcon posts consolidated profit of Rs 11 cr in Q2

Highways developer Ashoka Buildcon on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 11.45 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 3.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Ashoka Buildcon said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,052.99 crore as against Rs 1,018.13 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's total expenses increased to Rs 999.90 crore during the period under review as against Rs 983.43 crore in the year-ago period.

