International Development News
Development News Edition

Mozambique’s Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos features gets $24.6bn deal

Mozambique’s Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos features gets $24.6bn deal
For African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina, African governments must not carry the burden of infrastructure alone; they must allow private sectors to lessen the load. Image Credit: AfDB

Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos, the renowned state oil and fuel company in Mozambique tabled USD 24.6 billion transformative project for the country's economy, the largest deal to feature at the 2019 Africa Investment Forum.

The project includes the development of the Golfinho and Atum fields and the nation's first onshore liquefied natural gas plant. The Mozambique's Prime Minister Agostinho do Rosário made the announcement at a media briefing session during the Forum, the continent's premier investment marketplace, organized by the African Development Bank and its partners.

The project is an opportunity to create jobs and will revive the Mozambican economy, Agostinho do Rosário told journalists. State oil company Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos Chief Executive Officer Omar Mitha says the country is already courting global investors to raise USD 1.3 billion to fund the company's share in the Area 1 natural gas project, in which it holds a 15 percent stake.

For African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina, African governments must not carry the burden of infrastructure alone; they must allow private sectors to lessen the load. Last year's inaugural Africa Investment Forum secured investment interest worth USD 38.7 billion of dollars in just three days. For this year's edition, the Bank and its partners are aiming to cap that figure.

"First and foremost, Africa is not in debt crisis, we have several countries that have challenges in terms of equity ratios tipping at the levels that raise concern. Africa is not one country, Africa is not two countries, Africa is 54 countries…There's nothing to cause any alarm," Adesina said in closing and addressing a question debt.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Russia sets up helicopter base in northern Syria - Defence Ministry TV channel

Russia has begun setting up a helicopter base in the north-eastern Syrian city of Qamishli, the Russian Defence Ministrys Zvezda TV channel said on Thursday.The new base will be protected by surface-to-air missile systems, according to the ...

Gunmen attack police vehicle in Pak; one killed

Unidentified gunmen attacked a police vehicle in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, killing a senior counter-terrorism officer and injuring three others. The incident occurred in the Mian Gujar village of Peshawar district.A Deputy Superintend...

Sarah Michelle Gellar to star in Ellen DeGeneres-produced limited series

Sarah Michelle Gellar has been roped in to star in a limited series thriller Sometimes I Lie, produced by TV personality Ellen DeGeneres. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this is the actors second scripted collaboration with Fox after d...

Sena wonders if PM was kept in loop about 50:50 formula

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that had BJP president Amit Shah informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the 5050 seat-sharing formula in time, Maharashtra would not have been facing the current political impasse. Raut wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019