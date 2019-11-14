International Development News
Development News Edition

Chennai start-up VAANGO selected by US Accelerator upward Labs

Facial recognition technology has been generating increasing buzz in the recent times.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 12:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 12:43 IST
Chennai start-up VAANGO selected by US Accelerator upward Labs
VAANGO Team. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Nov 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Facial recognition technology has been generating increasing buzz in the recent times. It has huge potential across sectors, as demand for fast and reliable identification and authentication keeps increasing.

One particular market where its implementation is increasingly growing is the attendance management solutions space. The market is currently worth around $12 billion and growing aggressively, globally. VAANGO, designed and developed by a Chennai-based product development startup is doing some exciting work here. VAANGO, combines Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning with Facial Recognition to help manage the front desks of offices, IT parks, buildings and basically any place where there is constant inflow and outflow of people. This Chennai-designed and developed solution is currently deployed with multiple prominent customers across India.

VAANGO has been selected by Upward Labs, a technology accelerator based in Hartford, Connecticut, USA for its Sprint cohort of 2019. Upward Labs is Connecticut's first pilot lab for technology companies reshaping the future of smart buildings and aged care. VAANGO is now working with eminent companies including Stanley Engineered Fastening, UBS, Hilton, Travelers, The Hartford, JLL, Cigna, Stanley Healthcare, Lexington, Shelbourne and several more businesses being a part of the accelerator program.

"We are extremely delighted to be part of Upward Labs and it is a great validation of our work with VAANGO, its strength as a solution and its immense potential," said Bharadwaj PV, Co-founder, RIGPA Tech. VAANGO currently offers two products - SMART Desk and FaceCheck. While SMART Desk manages front-desks, where it tracks entries and exits, FaceCheck tracks attendance. FaceCheck can be deployed as an on-premise, cloud or a video-based real time solution. Both the products use advanced facial recognition technology, ensuring 100 per cent security and compliance.

"AI-powered facial recognition technology is proving to be the biggest disruptor in the attendance management space. We are excited to be in this fast-growing area and provide smart, intuitive, and easy-to-use tech solutions to our customers," said Senthil Kumar VC, Co-founder, RIGPA Tech. This story is provided by NewsVoir.ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Camila Cabello appears on Times cover reveals tour,album release date

Singer Camila Cabello dominated the headlines on Tuesday morning Local Time when she revealed December 6 as the release date for her second upcoming album Romance along with that she announced her The Romance tour dates and appeared on the ...

Rahane likely to move to Capitals from Royals

Indias Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is likely to be traded to Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan Royals before the IPL players transfer window expires on Thursday. Talks are still going on. A decision has to be made before the end of the day...

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh offer prayers at Tirumala

Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here on Thursday on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary. As we celebrate our first wedding annivers...

Cricket-Mominul leads Bangladesh fight back after top order trouble

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque and senior batsman Mushfiqur Rahim dug in and steadied the side after the tourists top order collapsed on the opening day of the first test against India on Thursday. Mominuls decision to put his side into b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019